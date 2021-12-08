SU senior aims to use majors to end healthcare inequity for Black community

Every dollar donated during December will go directly toward paying students to produce stories like this one. Give now and ensure a brighter future for The Daily Orange.

Jazmine Richardson decided upon a research project to blend her history and culture with her passion for biotechnology and medicine after switching her major sophomore year.

Richardson, now a senior African American studies and biotechnology major, dedicated her college years to biotechnology instead of biochemistry after learning it was interdisciplinary with economics, policies, medical devices and engineering. She now focuses her research on improving health care for the Black community to work toward social equity.

Through her studies, Richardson found that Black maternal health has little to no support. She learned that Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy than white women.

“As (a) Black woman myself, I often think about the possibility of having children in the future and being mindful of the potential dangers that may arise as a result of systematic racism and malpractice within the hospital,” Richardson said in an email.

Richardson explained that another issue in health care is communication between doctors and patients. This is a concerning issue in health care as patients are unaware of what they are committing to medically and financially, she said.

“Language should not come off as condescending, and those who are receiving care should feel comfortable to pose questions about the medications they are receiving and anything that involves their well-being,” Richardson said.

The disconnect between public health and practitioners in policies and guidance is one of the sole reasons people should continue to stay alert about whom they are trusting their health with, she said.

Richardson emphasized that trust between doctors and patients is especially crucial at this time due to the rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Through her studies, Richardson struggled to see results in her experiments and data research at times, but she learned that the path is not linear. Megha Jayachandran, who was Richardson’s teaching assistant, was one of the most influential people in Richardson’s college career, and the two first met in Richardson’s freshman honors chemistry lab section.

“Jazmine came across as a very inquisitive student who wanted to learn and take advantage of the opportunities presented to her to increase her knowledge and experience,” Jayachandran said. “Her growth was not limited to just coursework but beyond, as evident from all the mentor and volunteer work she has conducted over the years.”

Jayachandran motivated Richardson and guided her whenever she sought advice. Richardson had a passion for research, and Jayachandran encouraged her to join a lab in the chemistry department.

Richardson hopes to continue to develop her research in biotechnology and create greater impact in her field. She is currently studying for the Medical College Admission Test while planning on matriculating into a master’s or postbaccalaureate program in the meantime.

“I plan on serving the (Black) community while honing in on my research and clinical skills,” she said.