SU’s FASA office is the subject of many on-campus sexual assault protests

Syracuse University’s Office of Fraternity and Sorority Affairs, along with the Title IX office and specific chapters, has been the subject of many protests on campus.

On Sept. 21, hundreds of students gathered outside of the Pi Chapter House of Psi Upsilon Fraternity to protest alleged sexual assaults committed by members of the fraternity. Protesters moved to march down Comstock and Walnut Avenues outside of other Interfraternity Council houses, claiming multiple IFC chapters at SU committed different acts of sexual violence.

Following the protest, the student group Stand With Survivors SU formed. The group has led protests and demonstrations about sexual violence around campus, including in Greek life. On Oct. 26, SWSSU released a list of demands calling for SU administration to prevent and crack down on sexual violence on campus.

In the demands, SWSSU called for FASA to alter its policy in terms of housing for Greek life members who are found guilty of sexual misconduct.

In this new proposed policy, FASA would require students found guilty of sexual misconduct to vacate the premise of any recognized or unrecognized Greek residence within five days. While the guilty member is still in the house, the chapter would be placed on probation and prevented from hosting or attending social or philanthropy events.

The demands also called for FASA to require all potential new members of all Greek councils to take and pass a seminar and exit exam on sexual violence prevention in addition to programs all students at SU would participate in. SWSSU demanded that SU and FASA assume all responsibility for unrecognized organizations, especially when a complaint of sexual misconduct has been reported. SWSSU asked FASA to shut down unrecognized organizations that have multiple violations of the sexual and relationship violence policy.

In early November, SWSSU led another protest outside of Phi Kappa Psi, alleging multiple members committed sexual assault.

FASA’s website links to the Sexual and Relationship Violence Response Team run by the Barnes Center at The Arch and the Title IX office.

“Unrecognized organizations are those that are not associated with the university. They do not receive support from the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Affairs,” FASA’s policy for recognition reads. “They are not permitted to use campus facilities, and their recruitment processes and new member activities are not monitored.”

FASA policies state that no chapters at SU “will tolerate or condone any form of sexually abusive behavior from their chapter members or guests.” All executive board members for all councils are required to undergo sexual assault prevention workshops and training with the Office of Equal Opportunity, Inclusion and Resolution Services. All chapter members are required to follow SU’s Code of Student Conduct.

