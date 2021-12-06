Syracuse wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel reportedly heading to Kansas

Every dollar donated during December will go directly toward paying students to produce stories like this one. Give now and ensure a brighter future for The Daily Orange.

Syracuse wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel is heading to Kansas for an offensive staff position, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.

In his only season at SU, Samuel was in charge of a wide receivers unit that scored 10 touchdowns this year. After Taj Harris’ departure at the beginning of the season, Anthony Queeley and Courtney Jackson emerged as the primary options for quarterback Garrett Shrader. Jackson usually played in the slot and led the Orange with 389 yards, averaging 32.42 per game.

Samuel joined the Orange on Jan. 22, 2021, following one season as a passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at University of Nevada, Las Vegas. In 2020, the Rebels were only able to play six games as part of a shortened Mountain West Conference schedule. Samuel’s unit was led by All-American Kyle Williams, who set a program record with 5.8 receptions per game.

“Coach Samuel has years of experience at the Power 5 level and has coached some excellent wide receivers in his career,” Babers said after the hire. “I look forward to adding his experience both on the field and on the recruiting trail to the Syracuse University football program.”

Samuel is joining a Kansas program that needs a lot of work offensively. The Jayhawks ranked 112th nationally in total offense during the 2021 season, only scoring 30 touchdowns through their 12 games.

Samuel is the fourth coach to leave Syracuse in the past few weeks, after offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert, defensive line coach Vinson Reynolds and tight ends coach Reno Ferri were all relieved from the program after a season-ending loss to Pittsburgh.