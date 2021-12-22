Syracuse postpones game after Siena learns of positive test from opponent

Every dollar donated during December will go directly toward paying students to produce stories like this one. Give now and ensure a brighter future for The Daily Orange.



Syracuse women’s basketball announced its nonconference game against Siena has been postponed out of an abundance of caution. The Saints learned of a positive COVID-19 test from one of their recent opponents, prompting SU to push the game.

The Orange were scheduled to face off against Siena at 2 p.m., but Syracuse Athletics tweeted 12 minutes before the scheduled start that the game was delayed. The Saints were Syracuse’s final nonconference opponent before facing 16 straight Atlantic Coast Conference opponents.

It is the first game of the 2021-22 season for the women’s basketball team that has been postponed or delayed. Syracuse beat the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, on Saturday while the men’s basketball program remained suspended following a COVID-19 outbreak in which about 14 players tested positive for the virus. The university did not say if the women’s basketball program had any positive tests in the statement.

Syracuse’s next opponent is No. 25 North Carolina on Dec. 30. The Tar Heels will be the first of the Orange’s two ranked opponents in the next five games.