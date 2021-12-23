Syracuse men’s lacrosse announces 14-game schedule for 2022 season

Every dollar donated during December will go directly toward paying students to produce stories like this one. Give now and ensure a brighter future for The Daily Orange.

Syracuse men’s lacrosse released its schedule for the 2022 season on Thursday. The season begins Feb. 12 and includes 14 total games — six against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents and eight nonconference games.

The Orange open their season at home against Holy Cross, a team they have only played once, defeating the Crusaders 15-6 last season. The following weekend Syracuse hosts Maryland, where it will retire the jersey numbers of men’s lacrosse head coach Gary Gait as well as women’s lacrosse legend Katie Rowan Thomson. Roy Simmons Jr. will also be added to the Syracuse Ring of Honor before the game.

After its two home games, Syracuse will travel to Virginia, looking to build off its two upset wins against the Cavaliers last season. The Orange will face UVA again toward the end of the year, right before they close out the regular season against Notre Dame.

Since 1986, Syracuse and Hobart have had a battle for the Kraus-Simmons Trophy, taking a hiatus in the 2021 season. The Orange lead the all-time series 78-26 and haven’t fallen in the last seven games. This is the second straight time SU will host Hobart after defeating the Statesmen 21-13 in the 2020 season.

Advertisement



Immediately following the Kraus-Simmons Trophy game, the Orange will head to Johns Hopkins for new defensive coordinator Dave Pietramala’s first matchup against his former team. As head coach of the Blue Jays, Pietramala led them to two national championships, one in 2005 and the other in 2007.

The rest of the season is a mixture of ACC and nonconference games for Syracuse, with no more than three straight of each type of opponent. Following games against Duke at home and away at Notre Dame, the Orange head to UAlbany before returning home to face Cornell. Then, SU finishes the year with three straight ACC games, facing North Carolina, Virginia and the Fighting Irish.

According to Lacrosse Reference, Syracuse had the third most difficult schedule of the 41 Division I men’s lacrosse schedules released last season. But this season’s strength of schedule rankings have not been revealed for SU’s men’s lacrosse team as other schools have yet to release their schedules.