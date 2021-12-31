Syracuse’s game against Florida State postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

Every dollar donated during December will go directly toward paying students to produce stories like this one. Give now and ensure a brighter future for The Daily Orange.

Syracuse’s conference game against Florida State has been postponed due to FSU adhering to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Medical Advisory Group’s COVID-19 protocols, per an SU Athletics release. The game, originally scheduled for Jan. 2 in the Carrier Dome, hasn’t been rescheduled since the postponement was announced.

SU’s meeting with the Seminoles is the Orange’s second postponement of the season after their Dec. 22 nonconference game against Siena was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns in the Saints’ program. The notice of the postponement came just 12 minutes prior to tipoff.

The Orange are coming off a 36-point road loss to No. 24 North Carolina after being able to dress just seven players due to health and safety protocols. Because of the new “seven and one” ACC policy, which allows teams to play by fielding a minimum of seven players and one coach, the game was still played.

The loss to UNC ended Syracuse’s (8-5, 1-2 ACC) six-game winning streak that lasted through much of December and saw SU defeat five nonconference opponents and one ACC team. The Orange’s next scheduled game is at Boston College on Jan. 6, only their second road trip of the season.