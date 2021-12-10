Syracuse capitalizes on power plays in high-scoring tie vs. Princeton

Every dollar donated during December will go directly toward paying students to produce stories like this one. Give now and ensure a brighter future for The Daily Orange.

Princeton’s Annie Kuehl was sent to the penalty box for two minutes after being called for a hook on Syracuse’s Lauren Bellefontaine 11 minutes into the second period. On the ensuing power play, the Orange took control of possession and planted themselves in the Tigers’ defensive zone.

Just before Kuehl was released back onto the ice, Bellefontaine received a pass from Sarah Marchand behind the right side of the net and lofted a shot into the upper left corner of the net past Princeton goaltender Jennifer Olnowich. Bellefontaine “almost flubbed” the shot, but it didn’t matter because “she just picked a corner” and the shot went in,” Syracuse head coach Paul Flanagan said.

Bellefontaine’s goal restored SU’s lead at 3-2 after the Tigers erased Syracuse’s two-goal lead four minutes prior, having scored a pair of goals within a 33 second span.

“I was able to shoot it (and) it went in a little weird, but it ended up in the back of the net,” Bellefontaine said.

Syracuse’s (6-8-4, 5-3-1 College Hockey America) offensive success stemmed from power plays against Princeton (5-5-3, 5-2-1 ECAC) in a back-and-forth 4-4 tie. Three of the Orange’s four goals were scored on the man-advantage, as Princeton drew seven penalties, which resulted in SU’s 11 power-play minutes.

The Orange controlled possession during each of their power plays, cycling the puck around the Tigers’ defensive zone. SU showed significant power-play improvements, improving upon its success in its two-game series against Mercyhurst last weekend when the Orange went 0-for-7.

“There’s some nights (where) we get as many or more chances,” Flanagan said regarding Syracuse’s power-play scoring. “They went in tonight and that’s what it is.”

Syracuse opened the scoring against Princeton nearly 12 minutes into the first period when Abby Moloughney fired a shot on goal after receiving a pass from Marchand, who skated behind the Tigers’ net. This goal came on SU’s first power play of the game, which energized the Orange after a sluggish start in the opening minutes of the game.

Marchand ultimately scored later in the first period before setting up Bellefontaine’s second-period goal in similar fashion to Moloughney’s — skating behind Princeton’s net to slide the puck to Bellefontaine’s stick, creating an open lane for a clear shot on goal.

“It was the same, similar setup with Marchand behind the net,” Flanagan said. “It was a good setup, and it’s designed to kind of lure their defensive players to just puck watch and focus on the person behind the net.”

Bellefontaine’s effort stabilized Princeton’s increasing momentum in the second period and gave SU a 3-2 lead, as the Tigers scored two goals in 33 seconds to equalize the contest earlier in the period.

“We just moved the puck really fast and got shots on net,” Bellefontaine said. “Usually we just keep it (on the) perimeter but I think we worked it really fast and well.”

Syracuse was awarded two more power plays in the second period and thwarted Princeton’s offensive pressure, but it couldn’t convert again before the third period and headed into the final 20 minutes with a one-goal lead.

Stef Wallace tied the game on a Princeton power play just over one minute into the third period. The Tigers looked poised to take the lead with strong neutral zone play and quick counterattacks, but Syracuse capitalized on another power play with 12 minutes left in regulation.

Princeton’s Maggie Connors was called for a tripping penalty, and the Orange began the power play with high-speed passing, making the Tigers chase the puck back-and-forth across the ice. This effort resulted in SU defenseman Shelby Calof scoring after rebounding her initial shot attempt and firing the puck into an empty net.

“They weren’t able to get to the spots where they were supposed to be,” Bellefontaine said. “We just got a lot of opportunities off of that.”