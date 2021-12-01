Syracuse breaks inside paint in 97-91 upset of No. 18 Ohio State

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

During a stretch to end the third quarter, the new amalgamation of transfers, freshmen and coaches came together for the first time this season. Syracuse hung with No. 18 Ohio State for much of the game, something it hadn’t done in marquee games against Notre Dame and USF. But then Christianna Carr pulled up from mid-range and got the Orange back on track following a 10-second violation. She followed that up with a catch-and-shoot 3, pumping her right fist in excitement following the shot.

That began a shootout between the Buckeyes and the Orange in which SU flexed muscles it hadn’t all year, while continuing to flourish in areas of the game they’ve used to beat three of its opponents. Najé Murray, Teisha Hyman and Chrislyn Carr hit back to back to back three-pointers.

Then, out of an Ohio State timeout, Alaina Rice watched as she was boxed out for another rebound. In past games, Ohio State would have ended Syracuse’s possession there. But Rice quickly snapped her right arm around and batted the ball away, leading to a contested layup and a seven-point lead entering the fourth quarter for SU.

Multiple Syracuse players hinted prior to the game at real chemistry being built, and Acting head coach Vonn Read said the team is beginning to adjust to its personnel. One of the main storylines prior to the season was Syracuse’s lack of size. Then Syracuse proceeded to beat its first ranked team as a unit. Syracuse was no stranger to beating ranked teams last year. But this win meant the first ranked win of the season for Read, and the first for seven transfer players in the Carrier Dome when the Orange (4-4, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) stumped No. 18 Ohio State (5-1) 97-91.

Advertisement



The Orange “don’t have depth at the post position,” and now that Priscilla Williams is redshirting this season following an announcement on her Instagram Wednesday morning, Syracuse is going to have to stick with its five-out offensive approach. Teisha Hyman proved that she could step up, once again, and take over the all-purpose role she’s showcased in prior wins.

In the early stages of Wednesday night’s game, Syracuse attempted to drive and penetrate the Buckeye defense. But OSU stood tall and forced Chrislyn Carr and Teisha Hyman to fade away to the right on two consecutive possessions, leading to poorly-taken off-balance shots. Those off-balanced shots quickly turned into makes, quick catch-and-shoot attempts that hardly rattled the rim as they smoothly fell through the net.

Unlike its up-and-down success from deep, Syracuse tends to shoot around 45%, with the exception of a horrific 28.6% against Notre Dame. But in the first quarter against Ohio State, Syracuse couldn’t get it to fall from inside the arc. A catch-and-shoot from Najé Murray off an inbound pass slid away from the net. A contested layup off a turnover by Chrislyn Carr clanked out. All the while, Ohio State was cashing in on open opportunities and fast-break layups.

However, small cracks in OSU’s defense began to show as the first quarter played out. By the time Hyman drove to her right, switched the ball to her left hand and lifted up a shot to give the Orange a one-point lead five minutes into the second quarter, Syracuse had opened the dam and poured into the paint.

As the first half drew to a close, Syracuse almost completely trended away from the long ball. Murray buried one from the right corner to stop a small run by the Buckeyes, but Syracuse wanted — for the first time this season — to show what it could do when it managed to maneuver in the paint. They were still only shooting 41.7% from the field, and trailed Ohio State by three points, but the Orange utilized aspects of their game not yet seen before this season.

Syracuse knew it had its work cut out for it, facing Mikulasikova, a 6-foot-4 center averaging 14.8 points and four rebounds per game. It needed to stand tall in the face of one of the largest players it has seen through the first seven games. Throughout the game, for the first time, it did. The Orange have been outrebounded in five of its games this season, and they were once again in the win against the Buckeyes. But this time, Syracuse did enough inside to track closely with the much-larger Buckeyes.

Out of the second half, Syracuse continued to drill through the Buckeyes defense down low. Hyman collected a handoff pass from Chrislyn Carr near Syracuse’s bench. She looked up to find a lane, one that was blocked by her defender. So she decided to force her way into the Buckeye’s body and got a contested bank shot from mid-range to fall and give SU a three-point lead.

Coming out of a mid-first quarter time out, Syracuse trailed by 10 points. They let a contested layup go, but went on a small run to force Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff to call a timeout and bring SU within two possessions. Murray broke through the lane and got a finger roll to fall. Then Hyman did the same, and a final corner 3 by Murray off a turnover placed Syracuse within striking distance.

Syracuse ended the first quarter with six turnovers. Read has consistently harped on turnovers as something the Orange need to cut down on — especially against better teams like Ohio State. It was that sloppy play, especially by Murray and her three turnovers, that kept Syracuse away from storming back into the lead until it did in the second quarter.

With three minutes remaining in the second half, Hyman stood outside the three-point line, with fans calling for her to make it to 30 points. But with seven seconds left on the shot clock, she bolted for the basket, crossing around her defender to the right edge of the paint. Off one foot, she floated the ball over her defender, and watched as it curled around the rim and fell in to give SU a 14 point lead.

Syracuse didn’t need to hit another three-pointer on Wednesday. They cruised in the final two minutes, and even with Ohio State burying late 3s, Syracuse glided to a win.