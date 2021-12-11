SU blows 10-point halftime lead, loses 5th game of season vs. Georgetown

Every dollar donated during December will go directly toward paying students to produce stories like this one. Give now and ensure a brighter future for The Daily Orange.

WASHINGTON — After Aminu Mohammed made two free throws late in the second half to make it a four-point game with just 16 seconds left, the Orange needed a quick bucket. Joe Girard III quickly drove up the court and used a Jesse Edwards screen to find an opening in the lane.

Girard was fouled as he rose up for the contested layup. The ball rolled in and Girard had the opportunity to cut the lead to just one. Girard had only missed two free throws all season before this game. But this time, Girard’s free throw traveled through the air and hit the rim, falling out and into the hands of the Hoyas. Georgetown proceeded to make two more free throws to hand the Orange their fifth loss of the season.

In the 97th meeting between the two teams, Syracuse (5-5, 1-0 Atlantic Coast) lost 79-75 to Georgetwon (5-4). The Orange began the game by shutting out the Hoyas for three minutes before eventually conceding multiple corner 3s. Girard scored 13 points in the first half to give the Orange a 10-point halftime lead, but in the second half, Georgetown stormed back and hit several key free throws late, to give Syracuse five nonconference losses for just the second time in program history.

Early in the first half, Georgetown tried to drive into the paint, but were met by Jesse Edwards in the middle, who contested several shots down low. When drives into the paint weren’t working for the Hoyas, they switched to passing the ball around, looking for an open 3. Georgetown moved the ball around from side-to-side and into the high post to move Edwards around. After the Hoyas scored their first two points of the game, Kaiden Rice spotted up in the right corner of the court, and when the ball made its way to him he launched the 3 before Edwards could shuffle over.

Advertisement



Rice hit another 3 from the opposite corner and then another from the left wing. Allowing Georgetown to regain the lead. After the second 3, head coach Jim Boeheim swapped Edwards for Frank Anselem in the middle of the zone.

Anselem proved to be a spark for Syracuse on offense. He started by posting up on the left side of the paint and backing into his man, Ryan Mutumbo. Anselem faked a pass before spinning and dunking on the son of the longtime NBA center, Dikembe Mutumbo.

A couple possessions later, Anselem made the same move on Mutumbo and drew a foul. On defense, Anselem closed out a Georgetown corner 3 to graze the shot just enough to send it short for an airball. Later in transition, Girard stretched for a defensive rebound and then picked his head up before floating a long pass to Anselem, who caught it in stride for the dunk.

In seven first-half minutes, Anselem helped stem the flow of Georgetown’s 3s and drew fouls on the Hoyas with his post play and rebounding. But it was Girard who helped spark the Syracuse offense in the first half. The point guard scored 13 points and tacked on four assists, too.

On one of the final plays of the half, Girard called Edwards up for a screen. But when the big man set the screen, Girard didn’t drive past his man. Instead he took a step back and drained a long 3 to cap off his 13-point first half and gave Syracuse a 10-point lead into halftime.

Out of halftime, the Hoyas began to slowly chip away at Syracuse’s lead. The Orange started off with two offensive turnovers on their first two possessions. The Hoyas scored off the first turnover, but missed the second. Buddy Boeheim tried to reply with a 3, but his shot airballed for the second time in the game and Georgetown scored again to slice the lead in half.

The Hoyas eventually tied the game after Jimmy Boeheim turned the ball over with an offensive foul. Georgetown’s Aminu Mohammed drove into the lane, but unlike in the first half, he was fouled by Edwards, sending the center to the bench in favor of Anselem.

After Mohammed made both free throws to tie the game, Girard tried to regain the lead. But as Girard and the Orange shuffled the ball around the offense, the shot clock began to bleed seconds. Eventually, Girard found himself with the ball deep on the right wing and chucked a desperation 3 that didn’t hit the rim.

Still, Syracuse managed to keep the Hoyas within striking distance as the two teams traded buckets back and forth, despite SU missing six straight shots over a three-minute span. In the final two minutes of the game, the two teams traded one-point leads back and forth as the two rivals scored on each possession. But when Syracuse needed a bucket, the ball rolled of the rim giving the Hoyas another win over SU, and adding to the Orange’s historically-poor non conference record.