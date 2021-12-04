Syracuse overcomes poor 1st-half shooting to beat Florida State 63-60

It’s Giving Tuesday. Consider donating to The Daily Orange to ensure we can continue to produce stories like these.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State was just 2-for-26 from 3-point range when Caleb Mills caught the ball and prepared for a corner attempt. The Seminoles had hoisted one long range attempt after another, and watched their lead from the first half evaporate amid a 14-1 run by Syracuse.

Mills drained the shot with four minutes left, pulling FSU within six points, and the crowd at Donald Tucker Civic Center erupted. But just seconds later, Cole Swider spotted up and drained a 3-pointer to silence the crowd and cancel out Mills’ shot.

SU clung to a five-point lead as Swider proceeded to miss his next two 3-point attempts, both wide-open looks. Syracuse nearly let the game slip away — like it did days earlier against Indiana — when Symir Torrence had his shot blocked and FSU slammed down a dunk. Its lead slipped further when Florida State hit a corner 3 to make it a one-point game with 30 seconds left, and then almost vanished in an instant when Swider lost the ball on the ensuing possession.

But Syracue was bailed out by Anthony Polite’s turnover with 12 seconds left. Polite raced down the court to try for a game-winning basket, but instead fumbled the ball out of bounds. Cole Swider made two key free throws, and SU waited in anticipation as the final Florida State 3-point attempt crashed off the front rim, and then ran off to celebrate.

Advertisement



Coming off a rollercoaster 112-110 victory over Indiana in double-overtime, the Orange (5-3, 1-0 Atlantic Coast) faced another early season test at Florida State (5-3, 0-1 ACC). On Tuesday, Syracuse blew an 18-point second-half lead, then another eight-point one with a minute remaining in regulation. It looked like it might fold in overtime, and then once more in double-overtime, but clutch plays down the stretch from Buddy Boeheim and strong free throw shooting lifted SU to a last-second victory.

Saturday in Tallahassee, Florida, however, it was Syracuse playing from behind. It trailed almost the entire first half, until it clawed its way back into the game midway through the second half. Swider’s free throws clinched Syracuse’s 63-60 win over FSU, a KenPom top-35 team.

But by the first media timeout, just four minutes into the game, Syracuse already had three turnovers and was 1-of-7 from the field. Jimmy Boeheim tried an inbound pass from the baseline that was intercepted and eventually turned into a 3-pointer for FSU. Jimmy and Edwards both picked up early fouls.

When Buddy tried to drive, he was double-teamed — or more — immediately. The SU star didn’t take his first shot until six minutes into the game, and moments after converting that layup, he tried to drive for another but couldn’t finish with a swarm of defenders around him. Buddy recorded only two points in the first half.

Early on, it didn’t get much better for SU, either. 1-of-7 shooting turned into 4-of-24 midway through the first half, and despite better looks, the Orange often couldn’t finish. They used a 6-0 run to climb back, but still struggled to maintain the offensive identity that fueled them against Indiana and Arizona State. Edwards leapt to block a 3-pointer, but couldn’t finish a wide-open baseline jumper on the other end of the floor. Swider rimmed a 3-pointer out after Edwards grabbed an offensive board, and Jimmy did the same.

Yet Syracuse hung around. Sloppy play and seven first-half turnovers from the Seminoles meant SU was down only 14-12 at one point despite the poor shooting performance. Then, Girard nailed a logo 3-pointer and hit another trifecta on third-chance points after Syracuse rimmed the first two attempts in-and-out but got the offensive rebounds.

And to open the second-half, Girard nailed a 3 after Buddy found him wide-open at the top of the arc. Then the point guard lobbed a pass to Edwards, and the Seminoles lead was down to just six.

SU switched back to its 1-1-3 on defense in the second half, something that head coach Jim Boeheim implemented against Indiana. The iteration of the 2-3 zone is built to take away the high post, Buddy explained on Tuesday, and it seemed to work once more on Saturday afternoon.

Florida State hoisted 3-pointer after 3-pointer, and they wouldn’t fall — the Seminoles finished 4-of-30 from beyond the arc. The deep efforts weren’t connecting, yet FSU continued to take them. SU made its way back into the game as a result, using a 14-1 run midway through the second half to take its first lead since the opening minutes of the game.

Syracuse’s finishing improved, as Girard crossed over his defender and then drained a mid-range jumper to stretch SU’s lead to five. Jimmy converted a close-range finish on the right side, and then another on the left side, shots that weren’t falling for SU in the first half. Swider swished a 3-pointer, and cheers from the Syracuse fans scattered throughout the Donald Tucker Civic Center crescendoed.

And just like Tuesday, Syracuse nailed its clutch free throws when it counted. Only this time it was Swider, not Girard, who stepped up to the line in the final seconds to secure the win for the Orange.