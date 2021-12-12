Students should avoid travel over break until more is known about omicron

On Nov. 26, a new strain of COVID-19 was designated as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization. The new variant is called the omicron variant and it was discovered in South Africa. While there is not enough research to establish specific details on transmission rates, symptoms or vaccine efficiency, some countries have blocked travel from parts of Africa.

Countries such as France, Italy and Germany have banned flights solely from some African countries, while countries such as Japan and Morocco have closed their borders to non-citizens and suspended all international flights, according to CNN. As for the U.S., President Joe Biden announced restrictions against noncitizens from many countries in southern Africa. As of Dec. 10, it has been confirmed that at least 25 U.S. states have detected the omicron variant.

As Syracuse University students are approaching finals, the end of the fall 2021 semester and winter break, many are getting ready to have a break from school and travel. Unfortunately, due to the vast unknowns of this specific strain and the increase of COVID-19 transmission while traveling, it may be best to stay home this break.

The CDC recommends that you delay travel until you are fully vaccinated. With booster shots becoming more widely available, it is safest to get your booster before traveling, especially with the new omicron strain. It is also often impossible to maintain six feet of distance while traveling, especially on public transportation, so safety and prevention of transmission relies on everyone being fully vaccinated, wearing a mask properly and taking proper precautions if exposed to COVID-19.



Every traveler must be cautious to keep everyone safe, but since it’s unlikely everyone will, the chances of a zero transmission rate while traveling are very slim. Additionally, fully vaccinated passengers are still at a risk for getting and spreading COVID-19. Therefore SU students must still remain vigilant if they decide to travel.

Claire Ceccoli, a freshman in the public relations program at SU, said her only travel plans this winter are her trips from school back home to Ohio and then back to Syracuse again.

Advertisement



“I honestly don’t know much about the new variant other than rumors that it is infecting even vaccinated people easily. It feels endless,” Ceccoli said. “When and if omicron gets under control, there’s the inevitable question of how long before another variant forms, then another, and it’s just an endless cycle.”

Adam Klinger, a junior chemical engineering major, said that although there isn’t much information about the new variant, he is still taking precautions.

“I really don’t know nearly as much about this specific variant as I did the delta variant and I’ve looked into it. But as far as I can tell, there isn’t much information on it yet since it’s fairly new and still in the process of being researched,” Klinger said. “Personally, I’m not traveling this break but I’m fully vaccinated and am planning on getting my booster before going home for the holidays just as a preventative measure.”

Loading…

Klinger said that although he knows that there has not been a lot of research provided on the omicron strain, it is definitely something that has to be taken seriously. “We’ve been experiencing the detrimental effects of COVID-19 and its different variants for a very long time now, and with the new strain it just further exemplifies the urgency to get vaccinated to maintain the safety and health of yourself and those around you,” he said.

As more research and information about the omicron strain is being released within the upcoming weeks, it is crucial now more than ever to get your booster shot. Because of the existing and upcoming travel bans, it is highly encouraged to stay home this break and postpone travel plans to prevent further domestic and international spread of the new COVID-19 variant.

Charlotte Kho is a junior magazine, news & digital journalism major. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at [email protected].