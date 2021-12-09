Syracuse wide receiver Sharod Johnson enters the transfer portal

Every dollar donated during December will go directly toward paying students to produce stories like this one. Give now and ensure a brighter future for The Daily Orange.

Syracuse wide receiver Sharod Johnson will seek to play his sixth season elsewhere in 2022, entering the transfer portal on Thursday, according to multiple recruiting sites that track transfers.

The former three-star recruit has one year of eligibility left after redshirting in 2017 and the extra season of eligibility granted as a result of COVID-19. Johnson appeared in seven games with one start in 2018, before sparingly appearing in four games the following year and 10 in 2020. He received more snaps after No. 1 wideout Taj Harris announced his decision to transfer following the Florida State game.

The Miami, Florida native recorded career-highs in receptions (14) and receiving yards (184) while playing in 11 of 12 games this season. He becomes the 15th player to leave the program since the beginning of training camp in August.

Johnson joins running backs Cooper Lutz and Jarveon Howard, tight end Luke Benson and receiver Taj Harris as former SU offensive skill players to seek opportunities elsewhere. Johnson, Benson and Harris were starters heading into the 2021 season. Syracuse leads the Football Bowl Subdivision in players who have transferred, something Director of Athletics John Wildhack attributed to a lack of playing time in a post-season press conference.