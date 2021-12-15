Sean Tucker named All-American following record-breaking year

Every dollar donated during December will go directly toward paying students to produce stories like this one. Give now and ensure a brighter future for The Daily Orange.

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker was named an Associate Press second-team All-American on Tuesday, following a record-breaking season with the Orange in 2021. Tucker, however, didn’t become a consensus All-American after being left off of the Sporting News All-American team on Tuesday. The running back was honored on the AFCA, FWAA and Walter Camp teams, in addition to AP. He was a first-team FWAAA honoree, and second team for the others.

With a 17-yard, second-quarter run against NC State, Tucker broke Joe Morris’ single-season rushing record with a game to spare. Tucker finished the year with 1,496 rushing yards and 1,751 all-purpose yards. Those marks were fourth and fifth nationally, respectively.

Against Virginia Tech, Tucker passed the 1,000-yard, becoming the first running back in the country to earn the achievement. He’s also the first running back in SU’s all-time history to record 100 rushing yards in seven straight games, beginning his streak with 132 yards and five total touchdowns against UAlbany. The Maryland native finished with less than 100 rushing yards in only three games.

“He’s all about business when it comes down to the field, and I think that’s what makes him great,” offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron said on Sept. 28.

Tucker also recorded a career-high 207 rushing yards in the Orange’s 21-6 win over Boston College. Head coach Dino Babers said at the beginning of the season that he would decrease Tucker’s number of carries, but the sophomore proved he could handle the high workload.

“(Tucker) is different and the biggest waste that we can do is treat him like he’s not different,” Babers said. “He’s something that doesn’t come along very often.”

The freshman garnered conversation on Twitter about receiving the No. 44 previously worn by Jim Brown, Ernie Davis and Floyd Little. But Tucker said he hasn’t been approached by anyone at SU about receiving the number, adding that he didn’t want to change from his No. 34 regardless.

Tucker was responsible for 36% of the Orange’s offensive plays, according to College Football Data, and 55% of their rushing plays. With that offensive load, Tucker breezed past Morris’ rushing record, launching himself into the pantheon of Syracuse greats. Before passing Morris’ record, Tucker overtook other SU greats including Little, Walter Reyes and Larry Csonka.

Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III and Iowa State’s Breece Hall were the only two running back’s on AP’s list that were higher than Tucker. Both were named first-team All-Americans. Tucker was one of four Atlantic Coast Conference player’s named second-team All-Americans on offense, alongside Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Boston College’s Alec Lindstrom and Georgia Tech’s Jahmyr Gibbs.