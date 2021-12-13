Sarah Marchand named CHA Rookie of the Week after 3-point game against Princeton

College Hockey America named Syracuse forward Sarah Marchand Rookie of the Week after scoring three points against Princeton last Friday. This is the second time this season Marchand has received the honor after winning it for the first time on the week of Nov. 8. Marchand assisted on two of the Orange’s four goals and scored once in the first period against the Tigers.

The Robert Morris transfer recorded her first assist against Princeton on a first period power play. Marchand stood behind the net with the puck and sent a pass to Abby Moloughney. Moloughney and Marchand passed it back and forth to each other as the senior forward moved closer to the net. On the final pass, Marchand sent a quick pass to Moloughney, who finished the give-and-go, putting the Orange up 1-0.

Seven minutes later, Marchand scored her fifth goal of the season. Rayla Clemons zoomed down the ice, fighting and winning possession of the puck in Princeton’s zone. By the time Clemons had full possession of the puck, she was right in front of the net but wasn’t in a position to score. Instead, Clemons found the surging Marchand, who fired a shot into the right side of the net to extend Syracuse’s lead.

In the second period, Marchand got her second assist on a play similar to her first. The Orange were once again on the power play and Marchand held the puck behind the Tigers’ net. She then sent another quick pass to her left to Lauren Bellefontaine. Bellefontaine then scored her sixth goal of the season, helping SU regain its lead.

“Her passing is unbelievable,” Bellefontaine said. “It was pretty much the same play on the first goal to Abby and my goal.”

Syracuse head coach Paul Flanagan said at the beginning of the season Marchand was much more inclined to pass than take a shot. But as the season has progressed, Flanagan has seen the freshman become more eager and opportunistic.

“She was guilty of that big-time early on,” Flanagan said. “All she wanted to do was pass, pass, pass and didn’t have a goal for a while. Now she’s starting to click.”