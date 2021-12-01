Prioritize your mental and physical health during finals season

As finals are approaching, many Syracuse University students are feeling stressed as the semester comes to an end. Finals week represents a long season of prolonged pressure and has apparent side effects such as heightened anxiety and depression. During finals season, many students push themselves to their absolute limit to get the best grades possible.

Although some may just see this as part of the grind, research shows that these practices may inhibit your ability to succeed.

A lot of stress originates from the proximity of due dates and exam dates. By this point in the semester, you should have a pretty good idea when everything is due, so do your best to be proactive.

SU psychology professor Jennifer Clarke said that it is easier to manage your workload and excess stress if you get organized and schedule time to complete assignments.

“Doing some of the work each day rather than procrastinating will likely both decrease stress and increase the quality of the work you do,” Clarke said.

If you have trouble staying organized, make a schedule. Having a single place where you can find all your tasks can help your workload feel more manageable.

Bonnie Jean Teitleman, a Lexington social worker, said that stress can impact your physical health as it triggers the hormones that increase heart rate and blood pressure, impacting other bodily functions like practicing poor eating, sleeping and exercising habits.

Eating is vital — your body and brain need fuel to operate. Although it may be difficult to fit a meal into your schedule, have snacks available so you don’t have to pick between eating or studying during the build-up to finals. Even though late-night campus dining options are scarce, think ahead and pick up snacks and small meals from the Schine Student Center. You can also order from local restaurants or purchase reasonably priced meals from Good Uncle.

Exercise is great too, as your body releases stress-fighting endorphins that can boost your mood. The Barnes Center at The Arch is open until 11 p.m. and the Ernie Davis Fitness Center is open until 10 p.m. Even if you don’t have time to work out, make it a point to get up and to move; the blood flow to your brain alone boosts your mood and productivity. If you are studying in your dorm, try walking to Bird Library as a way to be active, even if it is just a short walk away.

Additionally, sleep is extremely crucial for your ability to retain information, making all your studying practically irrelevant if you neglect your “Z’s.” You need energy for your brain to work at full capacity, so shoot for a minimum of seven hours a night.

An ugly truth of finals week comes with the misuse of prescription drugs such as Adderall or Vyvanse. While the drugs may seem like a magic cure for the stress of finals, they should be regarded as dangerous to use if you are not prescribed to take it. At its worst, it is possible to overdose from the drugs, and a drug use study showed that drug misuse can lead to sleep difficulties, inability to concentrate and lack of motivation, among other things.

Caffeine can also be used as a tool to increase alertness and motivation, a helpful tool in moderation. But caffeine can cause increased blood pressure and heart rate, inability to fall asleep, irritability and digestive issues.

Ultimately, giving yourself a second to breathe and gain some perspective is critical of maintaining your mental health. Research has proven that your body and mind work better when long tasks and study sessions are broken up into chunks. Try to take a 15-minute break for every hour of studying; try meditating, listening to music, taking a walk, small catnaps, eating or stretching. Give your brain a break.

Finals season results in so much unnecessary stress. Prioritize your physical and mental health in the upcoming weeks. Although it may seem better to study for an extra 30 minutes, you will be better off if you set that time aside to sleep, eat or exercise.

Nick Held is a sophomore undecided arts and sciences major. His column appears biweekly. He can be reached at [email protected].