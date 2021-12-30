Although 2021 was yet another year consumed by the pandemic, the world began to open up and people were able to celebrate, mourn and live together. At Syracuse University, 2021 was marked with the ability to get COVID-19 vaccines, the opening of the renovated Schine Student Center, the retirement of SU’s first female athlete’s jersey and the return of classic concerts such as Juice Jam.

But the world still grieved, because the police killed of 17-year old Judson Albahm, because a white man shot and killed eight people in Atlanta, because the Christopher Columbus’s statue is still overlooking the city, because survivors of sexual violence on campus are still not getting justice.

Throughout it all, The Daily Orange’s photographers were there documenting it, chronicling the events that made up 2021. Here are The D.O. Photo section’s most influential photos of the year.