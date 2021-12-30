Top Stories
SU tops 40 points in paint for 2nd time in 3 games during 80-68 win vs. Cornell
Syracuse escaped its final nonconference game with an unscratched resume in 80-68 win over Cornell. Read more »
SU delays spring semester, will start Jan. 24
Syracuse University will delay the start of the spring 2022 semester by one week due to the surge of COVID-19 cases, Chancellor Syverud announced in a campus-wide email Wednesday. Read more »
Observations from SU’s 93-62 win vs. Brown: Hot start, Buddy’s 18-point 2nd half
Buddy Boeheim’s 18-point second half pushed the Orange to a win over Brown in their first game back at the Carrier Dome in almost a month. Read more »