Top Stories
‘Forever written in history’: SU breaks program scoring record in win vs. CCSU
Syracuse had 65 points by halftime against Central Connecticut State and finished with a program record for points in a single game. Read more »
5 omicron coronavirus cases confirmed in New York state
The new variant was first observed in South Africa and has been identified in other countries, such as Canada, Australia, Japan and Israel. Read more »
Garrett Shrader’s parents confirm his return next season: ‘He is all in’
Garrett Shrader will return to Syracuse next season, looking to develop a passing offense that ranked last in the ACC in 2021. Read more »