The problems with the workplace culture at Light Work, according to former members

In a statement to The D.O., Hoone refuted these claims and said that the lab had gone through several renovations, and because Light Work is a university building, renovations — as well as ADA compliance — are decided by the Office of Campus Planning, Design, and Construction. He added that Light Work was working on lighting upgrades and more flexible workspaces which were unfinished when Fein-Smolinski left the organization in 2019.

Laura Heyman, the program director for the department of transmedia in SU’s College of Visual and Performing Arts, said that while she’s aware of conflict between Hoone and some staff members, she has seen great growth at Light Work under his leadership.

“I would describe him as someone who has dedicated most of his professional life to supporting artists by providing them with the resources, space and time necessary to make their best work and providing a range of venues through which to share that work,” Heyman said.

Suparak, however, said that Hoone would get “intensely angry,” which would make him red in the face and shake with rage. This was intimidating and made her scared of him, she said.

Blackwell said that Hoone’s anger pushed some board and staff members to leave the organization.

“(Some of those) who came in got out as quickly as they could after sensing something wasn’t right or coming into contact with him and pushing or requesting some information to be able to fulfill their job, and then hitting his refusal and swearing and rage,” Blackwell said.

Hoone said he sees himself as a “tough, but fair, boss” who held staff members to a high standard and quality of work. Vernon Burnett, Mike Greenlar and Glen Lewis — all current Light Work board members — did not reply when asked for comment on Light Work’s current status and management of Light Work under Hoone.

Jong-Soon Goodlin joined Light Work in 1999 as a copy editor for Contact Sheet magazine, which displays the latest work of emerging and mid-career artists from around the world, according to its website It wasn’t until she had a conversation with Hoone in September 2019 about financial discrepancies that he became angry and yelled at her. Although Jong-Soon Goodlin had heard rumors of Hoone’s anger from other staff members and was aware of previous staff members feeling that they had been pushed out of the organization, this was the first time she had experienced this behavior first hand, according to her website about the incident.

Since 1995 I was involved with @lightworkorg : as a Community Darkrooms member, a volunteer

helping Gary Hesse and then Mary Lee Hodgens, and the copyeditor for Contact Sheet. — Lisa Goodlin (@lisagoodlin) July 11, 2021

“I was shocked, and I was scared,” Jong-Soon Goodlin said. “I don’t think most men understand how frightening it is to be a woman being screamed at by a man. I had to walk out of the meeting.”

Jayawardane said that she believed Light Work’s leadership was not doing enough to address what she saw as structural racism within the organization. She said that imperative conversations were not happening between leadership and members at Light Work. These conversations were regarding decisions that included funding, selection of artists-in-residence and choosing which artists receive platforms for exhibiting and speaking about their work.

She said that many people who were comfortable with an organization’s structure would not accept change because “that would most likely not be beneficial for them.”

As a woman of color, Jayawardane said that engaging in conversations regarding racism and other structural inequalities at Light Work was psychologically and intellectually taxing for her.

“Within my short time as a board member, I was forced to have several eye-watering conversations about these issues, where I was the minoritised woman, doing the … labour of attempting to educate resisting, but well-meaning (white) interlocutors,” she said in her statement.

Hoone said that Light Work has been recognized by national foundations such as the New York State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts “for its commitment and leadership in the diversity of its artists programs.”