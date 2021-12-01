On Campus

Residents of Flint, Day, and Lawrinson must get tested for COVID-19 by Friday

Kyle Chouinard | Asst. News Editor

In Sept. 2020, was put on lockdown after wastewater testing revealed the presence of COVID-19. The virus was also detected in Sadler and Day Halls on separate occasions.

Syracuse University’s COVID-19 Project Management Office instructed residents of Flint, Day and Lawrinson Halls via email Wednesday to get tested for COVID-19 as a result of wastewater testing.

SU announced Monday the university would enhance wastewater testing, as well as increase surveillance testing capacity and encourage community members to get their COVID-19 booster vaccines.

Residents of the three residence halls have been directed to participate in surveillance testing by no later than Friday, even if students have already completed COVID-19 testing.

SU shifted their policy to not require a lockdown for residence halls with traces of COVID-19 in their wastewater in late Sept. 2020.
