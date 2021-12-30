Editor’s picks: The top videos of 2021

Although 2021 was a year where “normal” seemed a bit more plausible at times, it was still a year starved of experiences. But videos continued to connect people together, and The Daily Orange’s Video section created videos that bring these connections to life.

Through these videos, we can see Indigenous students and staff celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, hear students protesting sexual assault on campus, touch cats at Luna Cafe and even smell and taste Peppino’s Pizzeria’s cheese pizza.

Here are the Video section’s top stories of 2021.

Wendy Wang | Staff Photographer

Indigenous Peoples Day honors the Indigenous people and their culture. SU’s Native Student Program in the Office of Multicultural Affairs and Indigenous Students at Syracuse hosted an Indigenous Peoples’ Day event to honor the holiday that celebrates Indigenous history as well as the people and advocates against Columbus Day.

Indigenous students and staff spoke about what the day meant to them and the impact of Indigenous People’s treatment as a whole, and students made signs to honor the people whose lives have been impacted. The speakers and attendees also discussed the challenges of being an Indigenous person in today’s world.

Emily Steinberger | Editor-in-Chief

In February, the newly-renovated Schine Student Center finally opened to the SU community after the opening was set back. This renovation was the building’s first major makeover since it was built in 1985. Some of the changes included new dining options for students as well as a convenience store and additional study and socializing spaces, making the new and improved student center the heart of campus and a hub of student life.

Abby Presson | Senior Staff Writer

Because of sexual assult allegations against members of fraternities, SU students took to the streets in protest against Greek life. The university’s lack of action toward measures to protect survivors and hold assailants accountable being the subject of criticism.

The protest took place down Comstock and Walnut avenues, centering around a number of chapter houses. Crowds can be seen chanting and holding signs stressing that “Survivors deserve better!” SU policy states there will be no toleration of “any form of sexually abusive behavior from their chapter members or guests,” and it is the belief of protestors that this sentiment should not only be acknowledged, but reinforced.

Courtesy of Anick Sinclair

Located in Syracuse, New York, Peppinos Pizzeria has some of the most unique cheese pizza you will ever try. This little shop is a hidden gem in the Syracuse area, but their pizza has won first prize for the Northeast division at the International Pizza Expo at Las Vegas.

The staff at Peppinos showed The D.O. the process of making one of their world famous pies and some of their secrets to making the perfect pizza with the freshest ingredients.

Meghan Hendricks | Photo Editor

For the first time since 2019, families and guests were welcomed back to campus for a weekend of fun. Family Weekend saw the reintroduction of activities and events dedicated to the parents of the students at SU. Due to the pandemic, last year’s event was canceled, making the importance of an in-person event even more prevalent. Parents shared their reactions to finally being able to be back on campus — many were happy to be able to experience student life, even with COVID-19 protocols still in place.

Emily Steinberger | Editor-in-Chief

Due to the pandemic, SU implemented two wellness days during the spring. Over 2,300 students signed a petition requesting wellness days in the semester, and the university added two wellness days on March 23 and April 21, where classes and due dates were canceled. On another segment of Syracuse Thinks, The D.O. conducted person-on-the-street interviews asking students about their thoughts on wellness days.

Elizabeth Billman | Senior Staff Photographer

After a year without Juice Jam, and very few concerts in general, SU students were eager to get back and enjoy the fall concert experience hosted by University Union. Artists like Jack Harlow, B.o.B, Audrey Nuna and Bea Miller performed on a warm fall afternoon to a crowd of excited students, and the event also included obstacle courses, merchandise and free food.

Chenze Chen | Staff Photographer

Luna Cafe on East Fayette Street, open Tuesdays through Sundays, offers a unique and relaxing experience perfect for any animal lover. Bubble tea in addition to a number of traditional Japanese dishes can be found on their menu, providing a delicious meal as well as quality time with furry friends. Half an hour with the cats costs $6, and it’s only a nine-minute walk from campus.

Corey Henry | Senior Staff Photographer

After an almost two-year hiatus, tailgates have returned to SU. The COVID-19 outbreak temporarily put an end to both indoor and outdoor gatherings, but with the rise of vaccination rates sports fans are glad to be back. As a big sports school, the community thrives on being able to gather and root for their team. Family, food, games and more are a must to keep spirits high on gameday. Syracuse fans are hard to miss especially on a day like this, decked out in bright orange and not afraid to tell you who they’re rooting for.

Emily Steinberger | Editor-in-Chief

All these videos and more were created by The D.O.’s Video team, who, along with the rest of the staff, spend countless hours telling stories of the Syracuse community. The Video team created this video to show you why the work The D.O. does matters and why you should consider supporting The D.O.

One important way to show your appreciation to the Daily Orange is by donating to the students that make it possible. In December, The D.O. held a month-long fundraiser to raise money for salaries for staff members. Around half of the staff members last semester had to work a second job and over 10% of those worked an additional 15 hours on those jobs.

For many, working at the Daily Orange is not a viable option for them due to the need for higher paying positions even though the experience would be incredibly beneficial. With the community’s help, The D.O. planned to raise $15,000 over the course of December to increase the salaries of the hard working students and staff that make all of this possible.