Duck: Louis Platt

One of my favorite ironic lines from a movie is “I’m a peacock, let me fly,” from “The Other Guys,” starring Will Ferrell and Mark Walberg. (I’ve written and edited too many UU cinemas press releases and screentime columns not to add a “starring”)

It has never really meant anything to me and the metaphor doesn’t make sense — peacocks don’t fly. I just think it is funny.

However, as I reflect on the last three semesters at The D.O. and how special this place has made me feel along the way — the confidence I’ve built as a writer and editor — it’s given that line some power. Sure, this place has made me feel special like a colorful peacock at times. But, peacocks don’t fly, and it’s during those humble moments that I’ve grown and developed close relationships here that I’ll cherish forever. Thanks y’all.

Nate: The sky’s the limit for Culture under your leadership. Your charisma and thoughtfulness made you a tremendous Op editor and I’m sure they’ll help you make a smooth transition to Culture. Don’t forget to have fun as editor — yes, I mean spontaneously singing when all articles go to final — and continue to take challenges head on.

Skyler and Richard: We made it! I had a blast leading Culture alongside both of you in your sections. This is no easy task and it takes a village to make this paper, so thank you for not giving me or your writers a hard time when they wrote for Culture. (Especially you, Skyler. Sports really had a moment in Culture this semester.)

Hank and Cirino: You two took risks writing for Culture and they paid off. Your jobs in Sports are already difficult enough, so it meant a lot when you two flexed your Culture-writing muscles.

Sarah, Maggie and Chris: I wish I joined The D.O. earlier so I could have met y’all a little sooner. But, since coming in house full time, you three have made me feel welcomed and at home in 230 Euclid. Thanks for always keeping the house lively when you all are there and the Slack messages spicy.

Abby W.: Abby. Abby! I mean Gail. The workday doesn’t really start until you walk into 230 Euclid — your energy and positivity are normally unmatched. I’m really glad we got to spend the last two semesters in house together because your humor and wit always keep me on my toes. And as soon as I think I know what you’re going to say you surprise me with the kindest commentary or most off-the-cuff take.

Abby P.: Abby. Abby Presson! I was shocked that day you told me you were surprised I offered you the assistant editing position. The nights you brought everything you had to The D.O., the culture section was a better place for that. And thank you for always keeping me on my toes and for turning me into a Domino’s fan.

Dakota: Took three years, but finally, I met a Quaker school kid at ‘Cuse! You made a seamless transition into The D.O. as a TRF major, and if you weren’t a senior, I’d say go change your major. I’m looking forward to seeing what you continue to accomplish at The D.O. next semester and I’ll make sure to stop by and distract you on nights the Sixers & Knicks play!

Siron: I’m hype to see you grow as a leader in the culture section and at The D.O. Your positive energy, thoughtfulness and confidence are contagious, yet generally unmatched. I’ll miss getting roasted by you twice a week and having someone that laughs at my puns or atrocious attempts at jokes.

Sydney P.: When I saw you only wrote three stories for The D.O. before I offered you the assistant editor position, I’m not going to lie, I was nervous. But you popped off on the crypto article over the summer…and then an art exhibit article…and finally with the art critiques. The D.O. is lucky to have a writer, DJ and personality like yours on our team. You know you have a place to continue flexing your journalism muscle when you get back from abroad.

Lucy: As Culture’s adopted columnist, illustrator and in-house knitter, you brought a jolt of energy to our section this semester. Thanks for being clutch when we needed it most and I hope you had a better screentime experience this time around. There will be yarn waiting for you in Scotland when you get there — I’m a 29-inch waistline and prefer a 6-inch inseam 🙂 Au revoir.

Mengyao: I am so happy you joined the Culture staff. You’re an incredibly diligent hard worker, and seeing you improve this semester has been a joy. Please, continue to write for the culture section because I know you have so much more to share with the SU community.

Austin: Your time as copy chief came and went before I joined The D.O., so when you applied for copy editor I was ecstatic to have you on board. Time and time again you’ve shone your mastery of the position, as well as your eagerness to continue improving and learning. I admire that drive in you, and wherever you work post grad will be lucky to have you on staff.

Emily: Some of the first photos I took for The D.O. were only incredible because of your advice. You knew the exact ISO, f-stop and aperture to use in the Goldstein Auditorium — without hesitation — for a UU concert. It’s been an exciting semester and I appreciate your patience and confidence in me while running Culture. I cannot wait to see where you land as a photo editor or editor-in-chief one day.

Mandy: When I found out you decided to join management last spring, I was stoked. You led my first read through at 230 Euclid and it felt fitting we got to work together again this semester before we both graduate. Despite working from home in fall 2020, you never ceased to hold me accountable from 200 miles away, and because of that I became a better journalist. Thank you for having confidence in my decision making as editor and patience to hear out my ideas.

Casey and Emma: I admired your leadership; both of you never allowed us to sacrifice the quality of work as we navigated through uncharted territory during the peak of the pandemic. I miss Amy Winehouse playing in the halls, Culture check-ins when both of you came down to heat up dinner, and Emma stunting on everyone with her runway-ready (fall edition) fits.

Mira: Senior staffer, finance director and D.O. social chair — what can’t you do? The newspaper is lucky to have you on our team and I’m glad to call you my friend.

Moriah: Ghael walked so you could run the podcast (pun unintended). You have a really special knack for making guests on the podcast feel like stars by the way you show interest in each of our stories…I’ll never turn down an interview with you. I’m glad we have gotten to become friends outside of The D.O. and looking forward to meeting you at the finish line of a marathon.

JJ Watts: I don’t think you guys know how many times I came home after a long night at the newspaper (or Zahav, for that matter) to your texts or Twitter messages and bursted out laughing. While y’all remind me to cherish my last “this-or-that” at college, the real advantage of having this extra year is seeing your W’s since graduating. Those moments fuel my fire to keep grinding.

Cori: I’m sorry we never made it out to Five Guys, but I’ll have your number on speed dial for when I need a lawyer one day…or just need a dose of your infectious laugh.

Anish: First things first, we’re going full Billy Cunningham-Wilt Chamberlain, circa 1967, at Media Cup this year to secure this W. Your Record Reviews were a hit this semester and always something to look forward to when it came time to edit them. Sports may have been where you got your start at The D.O., but Culture will always have an extra chair for you to shoot the sh*t, snap a fit pic or work full time.

Sydney B.: To the sister I never had, even when you’re doing girl boss editor sh*t post grad, I’m still going to refer to you as my Culture editor. I’m so lucky and grateful to have learned from such a poised and thoughtful leader. Your drive is infectious and even when you stopped by this semester, I could tell everyone in Culture — including myself — wanted to work a little harder. Now, let’s que up “Peaches” one more time.

KJ: It’s funny to think that the foundation of our friendship surfaced on wearing beanies above our ears and an affinity for Brent Faiyez’s “F*ck the World.” I am fortunate you took me under your wing spring 2021, and I’m lucky you continue to be a voice of reason when duty calls. Thanks for having my back time and time again…bet you never thought it would lead you to Crouse Hospital (ha!).

Chris C.: If you had told me fall 2019 I’d be the one going to 230 Euclid at 5 p.m. and getting home at 2 a.m., I would have laughed in your face. Thanks for nudging me through the door before the pandemic started. Without your push, I wouldn’t have had the confidence to start this journey. Despite our devoted connection to The D.O. I don’t consider you a “D.O. friend” at all. You’ve had my back so often outside of The D.O., you’re my best friend.

Ashley and Shivani: Sometimes we’re hanging out and I feel like the sophomore in Professor Keller’s NEW 205 again. It’s just easy hanging out with you two and I would not have made it through this chaotic journey at SU and The D.O. without two boss friends like the both of you.

Mom, Dad and Uncle Mike: Thank you for being my biggest supporters — always — but especially since I joined The D.O. Shoutout to my uncle who pulled off of I-95 in the middle of Georgia, drove around until we found a signal and hung out with me while I interviewed a source on our way to Miami for Thanksgiving 2020.