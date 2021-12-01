Crime

DPS responds to gunshots reported near Small Road

DPS and SPD are requesting people to stay away from the area until further notice.

By Francis Tangasst. copy editor

The Syracuse Police Department and Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety are investigating a report of gunshots near 415 Small Road.

The Onondaga County Emergency 911 Center received the report at 8:54 p.m. on Wednesday.

DPS and SPD are requesting people to stay away from the area until further notice. People with information can contact DPS at 315-443-2224.

This post will be updated with additional reporting.

