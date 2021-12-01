DPS responds to gunshots reported near Small Road
Daily Orange File Photo
The Syracuse Police Department and Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety are investigating a report of gunshots near 415 Small Road.
The Onondaga County Emergency 911 Center received the report at 8:54 p.m. on Wednesday.
DPS and SPD are requesting people to stay away from the area until further notice. People with information can contact DPS at 315-443-2224.
This post will be updated with additional reporting.
Published on December 1, 2021 at 9:25 pm
