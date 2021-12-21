Tucker Dordevic, Brendan Curry named to Preseason All-American teams

Every dollar donated during December will go directly toward paying students to produce stories like this one. Give now and ensure a brighter future for The Daily Orange.

Syracuse midfielders Tucker Dordevic and Brendan Curry earned USA Lacrosse Magazine Preseason All-American honors on Tuesday. Dordevic was named to the second team, and Curry was named to the third team ahead of the 2022 season.

Both players are entering their fifth season with the Orange and were on the Tewaaraton Award watch list the past two seasons. Dordevic and Curry were also named as Syracuse’s captains for the upcoming season, where Curry will become just the second three-time captain in program history.

Last season, Dordevic finished fourth on the team in goals (23) and points (31), starting in each of Syracuse’s 13 games. It was also his first full season with the Orange since his freshman year in 2018 after being sidelined for more than a year with an injury. The redshirt sophomore has accumulated 33 straight starts for SU along with 65 total points.

Curry scored 17 goals in 2021, including six multi-goal games. He recorded a career-high seven points in Syracuse’s 20-10 victory over Virginia, notching a hat trick and tallying four assists. The junior was named a United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association third team All-American after finishing fifth on the team in points (28) and third in assists (11).

Syracuse’s 2022 schedule has yet to be released. The Orange went 7-6 last season and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Georgetown.