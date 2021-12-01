DPS investigating anti-Semitic language on bulletin board in Lawrinson Hall

Every dollar donated during December will go directly toward paying students to produce stories like this one. Give now and ensure a brighter future for The Daily Orange.

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety is investigating a report of anti-Semitic language, according to the department’s bias incident reports website.

The offensive language was found on a bulletin board on the 7th floor of Lawrinson Hall on Tuesday, the report said. There are currently no suspects.

“It is frustrating to see this kind of behavior on our campus, particularly while our Jewish community members celebrate Hannukah,” DPS Chief Bobby Maldonado said in the report. “Our team is working diligently to identify the person or persons responsible for this conduct and encourage anyone with information to please come forward.”

Since the incident was reported, DPS has completed a canvass of the area, spoken to residents and started reviewing security footage.

The report is the first reported bias incident DPS communicated to the SU community since Aug. 25, when graffiti reported to be offensive to the transgender community was found in Shaw Hall.

This post will be updated with additional reporting.