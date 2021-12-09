DeAndre Kerr earns United Soccer Coaches’ second team All-Region honors

Every dollar donated during December will go directly toward paying students to produce stories like this one. Give now and ensure a brighter future for The Daily Orange.

On Tuesday, Syracuse forward DeAndre Kerr was named to the second team All-Region for the south region. Kerr was named alongside fellow Atlantic Coast Conference forwards Aboubacar Camara and Pedro Fonseca from Louisville and Jacob Labovitz from Virginia Tech. Kerr was also selected to the All-ACC first team.

Despite missing three matches due to injury this season, the sophomore forward still finished as the team’s leader in goals and shots, with nine and 39, respectively. Kerr finished as the fourth-highest goalscorer in the ACC.

After being held scoreless in his first three matches, Kerr scored his first goal of the season on a cross from Giona Leibold in an early September win over Niagara. Four days later, Kerr tallied two goals against Virginia in the Orange’s first conference victory since 2019. The Ontario native was named ACC Offensive Player of the Week that week.

The win against the Cavaliers began a three-match streak where Kerr notched two goals in each match. Against Binghamton, Kerr notched first and second half goals and tallied an assist in a 7-0 SU victory. Then on Sept. 17 against the Cardinals, he scored two equalizing penalty kick goals in a 5-4 double-overtime loss.

Advertisement



Kerr then missed the next three matches sidelined with an injury and made his return as a substitute on Oct. 1 against Pittsburgh.

But Kerr was held scoreless for 10 days after Syracuse’s loss to the Panthers. He scored his eighth goal of the season against Bucknell, where he fired a right-footed shot into the bottom corner of the net. He then tallied his final one of the year by scoring the second goal in the Orange’s 2-0 win over then-No. 6 Clemson on Oct. 23.