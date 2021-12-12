The Daily Orange delays Winter Guide until Tuesday

The Daily Orange will not print our special edition Winter Guide on Monday as previously planned due to power issues at the printing plant where our paper is produced. As of now, we plan to have Winter Guide hit the stands Tuesday morning.

The D.O. publishes a print issue on Mondays and Thursdays during the semester semester, as well as special editions including Winter Guide, Orientation Guide and Graduation Guide sporadically. We hope to print Winter Guide on Tuesday, depending on the status of the printing plant.

We apologize to our readers for the inconvenience.

Please reach out to [email protected] with any questions, comments or concerns.