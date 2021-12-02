SU sophomore starts clothing business to spread positivity, cultural awareness

Every dollar donated during December will go directly toward paying students to produce stories like this one. Give now and ensure a brighter future for The Daily Orange.

Growing up, Brianna Gillfillian was surrounded by a business-oriented family. Her mother was a designer in Jamaica and made handcrafted clothes and pillows that Gillfillian said she always admired. Now, Gillfillian has started her own business to share her passion and love for designing clothes.

She still remembers the first order she had from her business BreeDesignz.

“It was a Jamaican inspired zip sweatshirt and it was (purchased) by one of my co-workers,” Gillfillian said. “It said ‘coo yah’ which is Jamaican for ‘look here’ and it was decked in the Jamaican colors.”

The Syracuse University sophomore created the Instagram account for her clothing company in September 2021. By October, her business was up and running and Gillfillian began taking orders. The company, owned and operated by Gillfillian, offers unique customized clothing including sweatshirts and T-shirts inspired by Jamaican colors and culture to honor her familial roots.

In addition to studying computer science at SU and starting her business, Gillfillian also works at a dining hall on campus. Starting a new business from scratch alone is no small feat.

“I’m a generally busy individual,” Gillfillian said. “So I want to build the business to a point where I can afford to have a partner.”

As a customized clothing company, Gillfillian gives customers creativity in the process. They can either give Gillfillian ideas for designs they would like or choose from designs Gillfillian has made in the past. Patrons can also choose from a selection of clothing like hoodies, zip sweatshirts, T-shirts or pullover sweaters. Right now, customers place orders by direct messaging BreeDesignz on Instagram.

“We don’t have any pre-made designs. For now the customers come up with the designs,” she said. “I’m still trying to see what the market is like, so if I see certain types of orders then I would create multiple of that.”

Gillfillian is still getting her business started and is working on spreading the word about her brand and mission. Kayla Ramos, a friend of Gillfillian and fellow sophomore, has promoted the new business by sharing posts about BreeDesignz on social media and recommending the business by word of mouth.

But, designing and selling clothes is tough when it’s difficult to find blank clothing to design on top of, Gillfillian said. Finding certain products, like zip sweatshirts for example, is sometimes impossible, she said.

And despite the challenges that come with creating awareness about the brand and finding customers, Gillfillian said she enjoys every aspect of her business.

“For me it’s just putting a passion into work,” she said. “That was one of the highlights, actually seeing something that I thought and worked hard to actually come into fruition.”

Gillfillian’s goal with her business is for the future of BreeDesignz is to release a unique new line of clothing for each season. She also wants to use her designs to spread positivity and cultural awareness with students.

“I think a lot of students, especially on campus, brand themselves based on their various cultures, which is always pretty interesting to me,” Gillifillian said. “I want to provide that service in which people can appreciate other cultures as well as promoting themselves.”

SU sophomore Aminata Sylla supported BreeDesignz from the very beginning. Gillfillian had mentioned to Sylla, a fellow classmate, her passion and idea for starting up her own business before BreeDesignz was even created.

“She informed me of her plans on her business and interest in starting one,” Sylla said. “I also loved the concept and purpose of the business, which is to spread her Jamaican culture through designs, which is what I’ve always looked forward to as a student who wants to learn different cultures on such a diverse campus.”

Gillfillian’s personality and character make her fit to run a successful business, Ramos said, describing Gillfillian as a goal-oriented and hardworking person who always tries to have a positive outlook in life.

Both Sylla and Ramos said a business like BreeDesignz is crucial for fostering an inclusive and welcoming campus community.

“From an SU student’s perspective, it is really important for us people of color, especially the ones who grew up outside of the U.S., to bring representation to our culture,” Sylla said.

“I’m so proud of Brianna for stepping up and deciding to use her business as a way to bring representation to her culture at Syracuse University.”

Ramos wants to see BreeDesignz grow larger on campus and even make clothing for other organizations and clubs at SU.

“I hope that SU students look forward to the designs (that) BreeDesignz has in store and (are) inspired by her,” Sylla said. “(I) hope that other people are willing to share their culture because that’s what a lot of students are looking forward to, especially in a campus full of culture.”