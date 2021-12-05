5 Syracuse women’s lacrosse players earn Preseason All-Americans honors

Every dollar donated during December will go directly toward paying students to produce stories like this one. Give now and ensure a brighter future for The Daily Orange.

USA Lacrosse Magazine named five Syracuse players to its Preseason All-American teams. Emily Hawryschuk and Sarah Cooper earned first-team honors, Sam Swart and Meaghan Tyrrell were named to the second team, and Megan Carney was named to the third. The Orange are tied with Boston College for the second-most preseason All-Americans, trailing North Carolina which has six.

Hawryschuk was absent for almost the entire season after she tore her ACL in a March practice. She only played in the season opener against Loyola, where she scored four goals and tallied one assist in the 18-6 victory. On April 21, Hawryschuk announced that she would return for a sixth season. She led the Orange in points for three straight seasons before last year and currently ranks seventh all-time in points with 238.

Cooper was named a first-team All-American by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association for the first time last season. She also earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference’s first team honors. The defender was second in the ACC in ground balls per game with 2.29 and tied for second in the conference with 33 caused turnovers. She finished as one of the 25 nominees for the 2021 Tewaaraton Award.

Like Cooper, Tyrrell was named as a Tewaaraton Award finalist last season. Her 112 points were third in the country behind Northwestern’s Izzy Scane and Boston College’s Charlotte North. Tyrrell finished with a team-leading 68 goals and 44 assists. The next closest player in scoring was freshman Emma Ward, who had 73 points. Tyrrell was just the fourth player in program history to score over 100 points in a single season, as she started the season by scoring at least two goals per game until April 18 against Louisville. Tyrrell was named the Breakthrough Player of the Year by Inside Lacrosse for her efforts.

Swart also earned second-team All-American honors after a career season of her own. She had career highs in both points (48) and goals (41), which ranked sixth and fifth on the Orange, respectively. Swart also finished with 18 ground balls last season, the most in a single season during her time at SU. Swart also finished with first-team All-Northeast Region and second-team All-ACC honors.

Before her season-ending ACL tear against the Eagles, Carney was Syracuse’s leading scorer. She finished the season with 69 points and 49 goals, both single season highs. Despite missing SU’s run to the national championship game, Carney was still named to the IWLCA All-American second-team. She averaged 3.77 goals per game, third-best in the ACC. Carney recorded at least five points in a game 10 times last season, including a career-high 10 points against Louisville.