5 events to attend over the weekend from a fashion show to student concerts

The Harrington

Bandier sophomore Liv DuFine and her band Liv For Now are headlining The Harrington’s up-and-coming show this Thursday. She will be joined by SU student and rapper Swaggy J and three smaller artists from outside of Syracuse: Ronny Hunch, Isan and Oozy Wypes. Direct message The Summit or The Harrington for the address and to buy tickets, which are $5 in advance and $7 at the door. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. and music will start at 10 p.m.

When: Thursday, Dec. 2

Artist: Liv DuFine and Liv For Now, Swaggy J, Ronny Hunch, Isan and Oozy Wypes

Schine Underground

BRI, in collaboration with the Office of Multicultural Affairs, organized “an evening of music and style” from 8-10 p.m. Friday night in an event called The Onyx. The event promises to showcase the multimedia art of students of color. BRI teased on Instagram that she will be performing unreleased music at the event. Anita Fraiser and Shakira Santos will join BRI in performing. Attire for the event is “sleek black,” or all-black semi-formal. Tickets are free from the Student Box Office.

When: Friday, Dec. 3

Artist: BRI, Anita Fraiser and Shakira Santos

The Garden

Peter Groppe of NONEWFRIENDS. and Lauren Goodyear will be at The Garden house venue on Dec. 3 for a night of calmer music. Direct message The Garden for the address. Tickets are $5 at the door, which opens at 10 p.m. The show is set to start at 10:30 p.m.

When: Friday, Dec. 3

Artist: Peter Groppe and Lauren Goodyear

Skybarn

The Fashion and Design Society is having its fall fashion show, “Biotic Wonders,” Saturday night at 5:30 p.m. The show’s theme is sustainable fashion following contemporary climate change issues in the fashion industry. The show will be accompanied by a performance from Bandier junior Jordyn Tareaz as well as SU’s hip hop dance troupe, Outlaws. Tickets are free and can be reserved on the Student Box Office’s website.

When: Saturday, Dec. 4

Artist: Jordyn Tareaz

The Blue Room

Touring pop-punk band Keep Flying is stopping at The Blue Room this Sunday night in a show the venue says might sell out before day-of. Keep Flying will be joined by another punk band, Dirtybandaid, and SU student band studio89. Doors open at 7 p.m. Direct message mosh.retirement for the address and to RSVP. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door.

When: Monday, Dec. 6

Artist: Keep Flying, Dirtybandaid and studio89