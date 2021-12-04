Every dollar donated during December will go directly toward paying students to produce stories like this one. Give now and ensure a brighter future for The Daily Orange.

Four Syracuse players earned National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Poll Division I All-American honors for the 2021 season. Pleun Lammers and Quirine Comans were named to the second team, and Charlotte de Vries and Eefke van den Nieuwenhof were named to the third team.

This is the first time in program history that four SU players have been named NFHCA All-Americans. Lammers, Comans, de Vries and van den Nieuwenhof propelled the Orange (14-6, 4-2 Atlantic Coast) to an ACC semifinal game and into the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Lammers scored eight goals and totaled 20 points in the first 11 games of the season before missing the remainder of the season due to injury. The junior is a two-time NFHCA All-Region First Team member, was named to the 2021 All-ACC First Team and earned ACC Offensive Player of the Week honors the first week of the season.

In Comans’ first season with SU, she led the team with 27 points (9 goals, 9 assists). Comans was critical to Syracuse’s offensive success throughout the season, scoring two game-winning goals along the way. The graduate student was named to the All-ACC First Team and NFHCA All-Mideast Region First Team.

De Vries earned All-American honors for the third consecutive year, after earning a second team selection as a freshman and a first team selection as a sophomore. The Pennsylvania native notched six goals and three assists in 2021 and was also named to the All-ACC Second Team and NFHCA All-Mideast Region First Team.

Van den Nieuwenhof started all 20 games this season at center back. The Dutch defender led SU in goals with 11 and finished second behind Comans with 24 points. Van den Nieuwenhof was named to the All-ACC First Team, All-NFHCA Mideast Region First Team and the ACC All-Tournament Team.

All four players are eligible to play for Syracuse in 2022.