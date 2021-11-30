8 Syracuse players earn All-ACC honors, including 3 First Team selections

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Eight Syracuse players earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference selections after the Orange went 5-7 during the 2021 season.

Running back Sean Tucker, linebacker Mikel Jones and defensive end Cody Roscoe were named to the All-ACC First Team. True freshman Duce Chestnut was an All-ACC Third Team selection. Four more SU players earned honorable mentions — offensive linemen Matthew Bergeron and Airon Servais, defensive lineman Josh Black and cornerback Garrett Williams.

Tucker, who broke Syraucse’s single-season rushing record this season with 1,497 yards, earned the most votes from any offensive player in the conference. He was behind only FSU’s defensive end Jermaine Johnson for the most total votes.

The second-year running back ranked fourth nationally in total rushing yards and sixth in all-purpose yards. Tucker notched seven consecutive 100-yard rushing games, a new Syracuse record. He also earned an honorable mention at the all-purpose position and was a semifinalist for both the Maxwell and Doak Walker Awards, given to the player of the year and running back of the year, respectively.

Jones, Syracuse’s leading tackler, notched the second-most tackles in the conference (110). The linebacker had a career-high 16 tackles in SU’s final game against Pittsburgh. He also had 13 tackles for loss through 12 games this season.

Roscoe’s 8.5 sacks were the third-most in the conference this season. The defensive end played at McNeese State — an FCS school — for three seasons before transferring to SU ahead of the 2020 season. Roscoe was a midseason All-American and at one point led the nation in sacks.

Chestnut led SU in interceptions (three) and had the second-most passes defended in the ACC (eight). Williams, the Orange’s other cornerback, led the conference in passes defended (10) but missed a few games due to injury.

Servais has the longest active start streak in college football (60 consecutive starts) and played both center and tackle this season. Bergeron started every game as well.

Black played in his sixth season with SU, recording 35 tackles, six tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.