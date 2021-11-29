Syracuse’s Mikel Jones wins ACC Linebacker of the Week award

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse’s Mikel Jones has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Linebacker of the Week award after a career high 16 tackles against No. 20 Pittsburgh on Saturday. Jones had two tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.

The Orange suffered a season-ending 31-14 loss and finished at 5-7. Jones, a COVID sophomore, said after the game that he was “50/50” about whether he’d return next season or enter the NFL Draft. He said he’d be making the decision about his future this week.

When asked about his players who could potentially enter the draft, head coach Dino Babers said that’s a conversation he has with all his players. If they have an opportunity to get selected in the first, second or third round, it’s worth leaving, Babers said, “but you want to make sure that’s what you’re going at.”

“I advise them as I would my own son,” Babers added. “It all depends how they’re ranked and rated when it’s all said and done.”

Jones’ 16 tackles are the most from a Syracuse player since Zaire Franklin, a current Indianapolis Colts linebacker, had against Wake Forest in 2017.

Syracuse held Pitt to 333 yards of offense, the Panthers fewest of the season.

“I feel like we definitely took a step forward from last year, we just hope to keep getting better,” Jones said after the game.

Sunday, a day after the defeat, Syracuse fired offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert, defensive line coach Vince Reynolds and tight ends coach Reno Ferri. Director of Athletics John Wildhack announced that Babers would return for his seventh season in 2022. Alongside Babers, defensive coordinator Tony White and offensive line coach Mike Schmidt will also return, SU announced in a press release.