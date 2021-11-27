Syracuse falls to Vermont 5-1 after 2nd period collapse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

With under 30 seconds left in the third period and Syracuse down 4-1, Jessica Digirolamo attempted to pass the puck but it fell into the stick of Vermont’s Evelyne Blais-Savoie. Blais-Savoie took one touch and slapped the puck past Syracuse goalkeeper Allison Small to put the game away — 5-1.

Syracuse (5-7-3, 4-3-0 Conference Hockey America) fell to the University of Vermont (7-6-2, 4-3-1 CHA) 5-1 after giving up four goals in the second period. The Orange tied the Catamounts in its matchup the night prior.

Syracuse came out firing in the first period and took the first four shots, three of which were taken by Mae Batherson. Madison Primeau then got a penalty seven minutes into the game and Vermont took advantage taking the next two shots, Small saved the first and Victoria Klimek blocked the second.

After earning the penalty kill, Syracuse went on a counterattack and took three straight shots but had no success.

Advertisement



With four minutes left in the first period, Vermont took a timeout to adjust. The Catamounts came out aggressive and then won the next three out of four faceoffs and notched two shots, both of which Small saved.

The third shot by Kristina Shanahan with under two minutes to go, found the back of the net to put Vermont up 1-0 as the first period came to a close.

In the second period, Syracuse took 19 shots compared to Vermont’s 16, but the Catamounts were able to score on a fastbreak three minutes into the second period to take a 2-0 lead.

Vermont again scored with eight minutes left in the period after they took advantage of a power play. The Catamounts dominated and took three shots before eventually getting the fourth shot from Lily Humphrey behind Small to go up 3-0.

In the waning seconds of the second period, Rayla Clemson scored a goal even though Syracuse was short-handed because of a penalty on Lauren Bellefontaine for interference.

However, Vermont responded quickly and with five seconds left, Corine McCool scored off a pass from Maude Poulin-Labelle to separate from Syracuse and put the Catamounts up 4-1.

In a desperate attempt to come back in the final period, Syracuse totaled 20 shots, all of which were on goal and held Vermont to eight. Syracuse was unable to get one to go in the net, and the Vermont defense held strong to keep Syracuse away and earn the win.