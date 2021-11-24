Syracuse defensive lineman Curtis Harper enters transfer portal

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse defensive tackle Curtis Harper announced on Twitter will enter the transfer portal, according to 247sports. He has one more year of eligibility left.

The fifth-year junior did not play last week against then-No. 25 North Carolina State, despite suiting up and travelling with the team. His decision comes three days before the Orange’s regular season finale against Pittsburgh which could lead to SU’s first bowl game appearance since 2018 with a win.

Mckinley Williams, who starts in front of Harper, played the majority of snaps against the Wolfpack at defensive tackle. True freshman Terry Lockett took over Harper’s backup role recording two tackles.

This season, Harper recorded a single sack and 14 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss. He had 14 tackles last year as well, with a total of 28 tackles in three seasons for the Orange.

Advertisement



Harper is the seventh player to leave Syracuse during the 2021 season, making his decision a month after his roommate and former quarterback Tommy DeVito announced he was entering the transfer portal. The Pennsylvania native is the third defensive player to leave the team following linebacker Geoff Cantin-Arku and defensive lineman Latarie Kinsler.

With Harper’s departure at defensive line, Syracuse will have to rely on Lockett as its starting defensive tackle next season. Williams, Kingsley Jonathan, Josh Black and Cody Roscoe have also exhausted their last year of eligibility, meaning that the majority of the line will have to be replaced next season.