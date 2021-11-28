SU defensive coordinator, offensive line coach will return in 2022

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White and offensive line coach Mike Schmidt will return for the 2022 season, according to a Sunday evening press release from SU Athletics.

White finished his second season after introducing the 3-3-5 scheme during his debut season in 2020. Schmidt completed his first season with the Orange after spending nearly a decade at San Diego State.

White guided a Syracuse defense that ranked 22nd in the nation in overall defense, averaging 330 yards per game. He coached three NFL-caliber players in 2021 — Trill Williams, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Andre Cisco. From this year’s team, he coached linebacker Mikel Jones and cornerback Garrett Williams, among others, who have NFL potential.

“They’re extremely aggressive, get a lot of tackles for losses, hard to overcome,” Babers said of the defense on Nov. 8. “Coach White does a fantastic job. I think the scheme is difficult for some people. I’m sure the more they play (with) the scheme, the better they’ll get.”

Schmidt coached an offensive line that helped running back Sean Tucker to the fourth-most rushing yards in the nation. Tucker set the program record for the most rushing yards in a single season with a game to spare as well. Garrett Shrader also notched the second-most rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns, by a quarterback in Syracuse history.

Despite injuries to key rotational players Chris Bleich and Carlos Vetorrello, which led freshman Josh Ilaoa and Kalan Ellis to fill in, the Syracuse offensive line had a solid season. A year ago, without Schmidt, they were hit so hard by injuries that tight end Chris Elmore had to change positions so the team had enough depth. SU can return all of its key offensive linemen except Airon Servais, who finished his collegiate career with his 60th consecutive start on Saturday — the longest active streak in college football.

“He has a lot of knowledge in what he does, that’s one of the reasons why we hired him,” Babers said of Schmidt on Nov. 8. “He has a good spirit about him. I think the kids feel the spirit, even though the message may come across a little bit different to some of them, they understand that the message is true.”

Syracuse already announced that offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert, defensive line coach Vince Reynolds and tight ends coach Reno Ferri would not be returning next season. “We wish them nothing but the best,” head coach Dino Babers said in a press release.

Nothing has been explicitly stated about Babers’ future with the program, though his contract includes a sizable buyout and is until 2024. After the Pittsburgh loss on Saturday, Babers would not comment on whether he thought he’d be with SU next season, but spoke confidently about goals and plans for the 2022 team.