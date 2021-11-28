SU to celebrate end of Native Heritage Month with festivities on South Campus

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

To mark the end of Native Heritage Month, the Office of Multicultural Affairs is celebrating with festivities on Nov. 29 at Skybarn on South Campus.

The event, which starts at 5 p.m., will include songs sung by the Onondaga Singing Society and a celebratory social dance. Indigenous entrepreneurs from the Onondaga community will also be tabling at the event and giving advice to attendees about starting and managing businesses.

Regina Jones, the assistant director of the Native Student Program, said students have especially been eager for the social dance because it’s a fun and interactive way to learn about Native culture.

“It’s something that the students always look forward to,” she said. “They’ve always been asking for a social dance.”

Regis Cook, a member of the Mohawk Nation who grew up in Onondaga County, will speak at the event. Along with opening and closing Native Heritage events at Syracuse University, Cook sings at the events as well.

Jones said she noticed that students, whether Indigenous or not, have been excited to attend Native Heritage Month closing events in past years and sees this Monday as no different.

“It’s something that the students miss, and it’s open because we want to share our culture,” Jones said.

Free parking will be available outside of the Skybarn. For questions on accommodations, reach out to Regina Jones at [email protected].