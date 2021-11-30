Jessica DiGirolamo earns 2nd CHA Defenseman of the Month this season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Jessica DiGirolamo was named the College Hockey America Defenseman of the Month for November.

It’s the second consecutive month the Mississauga, Ontario native has earned the award after winning it in October. She’s been earned the honor three total times in her collegiate career. DiGirolamo has also been named CHA’s Defenseman of the Week three times this season, too.

The graduate student’s standout performance of November came on Nov. 6 against Rochester Institute of Technology. DiGirolamo was pivotal in SU’s breakout second period against the Tigers. DiGirolamo notched a goal for herself halfway through the second period to extend SU’s lead at the time before setting up goals for Madison Primeau and Sarah Marchand in the following six minutes. DiGirolamo’s three-point second period helped propel the Orange to a 7-0 victory over RIT.

The defenseman’s showing against RIT marked her 18th-career multi-point game with the Orange. DiGirolamo leads SU in shots (73) and blocks (53) this season. She’s also tallied four goals and four assists so far in Syracuse’s 2021-2022 campaign.

The Orange will face Princeton in a home-and-home series this upcoming weekend at the Tennity Ice Pavilion to close out the first half of the season.