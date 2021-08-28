Vehicle stolen from a driveway on Ackerman Avenue early Saturday morning

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a stolen vehicle Saturday morning.

The incident occurred on the 900 block of Ackerman Avenue. DPS received the report at approximately 12:43 a.m., according to a campus-wide email Saturday morning.

The stolen vehicle — a black 2008 GMC Envoy — was reportedly parked behind an off-campus residence with the keys inside when the suspects stole it, colliding with houses on both sides of the driveway. The vehicle was last seen heading north on Ackerman Avenue, according to DPS.

The suspects were described as three males. No other description was provided.

The Syracuse Police Department and DPS are investigating the incident. No injuries were reported.

The DPS asks people with information to call the department at 315-443-2224 or the SPD at 315-442-5222.

This post will be updated with additional reporting.