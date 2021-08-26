3 SU students to headline UU concert at Orange Grove on the Quad Thursday

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

University Union is hosting “The One with the Concert on the Orange Grove” Thursday at 10 p.m as part of the festivities during orientation week. Three Syracuse University student artists — BRI, Tessa Pulgar and Sarah Gross — will perform for incoming freshmen, transfer students and returning sophomores at the Orange Grove on the Quad. The event is free and is hosted in partnership with the Office of First-Year and Transfer Programs.

Students who attended or watched UU’s hybrid concert in April may remember Briana Gilyard, known by her artist name BRI, who captivated the crowd in her first performance in front of a crowd at SU.

Gross has dropped two songs, “nothing i can do (to replace you)” and “COMPANY,” since the release of her album “Songs from the Passenger Seat” during the fall 2020 semester.

While Pulgar doesn’t post a lot on streaming platforms like SoundCloud or Spotify, students can check out short clips of her playing guitar and singing on TikTok, where she has over 57,000 followers.

Students can contact UU Vice President Molly Gross with questions about the event at [email protected].