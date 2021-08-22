SU extends Schine hours in effort to make better replacement for Kimmel

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University has no plans to build another food court in Kimmel Hall after the reopening of the Schine Student Center. For fall 2021, Kimmel will be used as the university’s on-campus COVID-19 testing center.

SU had always planned to close Kimmel Food Court following the re-opening of Schine, said Jennifer Horvath, communications director for SU’s Business, Finance and Administrative Services Division, and Shannon Andre, director of communications and media relations at SU, in a statement to The Daily Orange.

The renovated space in Schine allows students to enjoy similar food options previously available at Kimmel, Horvath and Andre said. Additionally, the food court and equipment in Kimmel would need significant repairs before being used again.

Kimmel was a favorite late-night dining option for students, and many students said they were upset after SU closed Kimmel. For many, Kimmel’s closure represented not only fewer food options but one less place to make memories. But with Schine’s extended hours, it will serve as a replacement to Kimmel, Horvath and Andre said.

Beginning on Aug. 30, Schine Dining will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends. Each business within Schine has its own hours of operation. SU also plans to expand Schine Student Center hours of operation for the fall 2021 semester from 7:30 a.m. to midnight on weekdays with 24-hour access on weekends, Horvath and Andre said.

The schedule for both Schine Dining and the Student Center is subject to change based on updated public health guidance, Horvath and Andre said. Students should visit the Food Services webpage for the most up-to-date information, Horvath said.

In June, SU implemented an altered meal plan system removing meal swipe options at Schine and campus convenience stores, consequently limiting meal swipes to main campus dining centers. Students created a petition against SU’s decision, which many students said is both restrictive and inequitable.

Although the university has not altered their meal swipe policy change since the petition, Horvath and Andre said that their team is open to student suggestions. SU has also added additional hours to CoreLife Eatery and Panda Express based on customer feedback.