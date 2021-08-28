SU switches to ‘RED’ level of mask-wearing, requires masks indoors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University has elevated its campus masking requirement to the “RED” level.

Although cases on SU’s campus remain low, this morning’s precautionary announcement comes after Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced a notable increase in COVID-19 cases reported in the county, said Mike Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, in a campus-wide email.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, all students, faculty, staff and visitors must wear masks indoors at all times and outside in the presence of others.

Students do not have to wear masks while in their own dorm room, and students, faculty and staff can remove their masks while eating or drinking. Vaccinated employees may remain unmasked when alone in private offices or workstations or working independently outdoors.

Everyone on campus, regardless of vaccination status or campus alert level, must wear masks on public transit or while visiting any health care facility. This includes the SU Shuttle, the Barnes Center at The Arch and the Kimmel Testing Center.

SU has 22 active COVID-19 cases on campus, with nine new cases since Wednesday.