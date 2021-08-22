7 SU cultural organizations aiming to build community for students of color

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

As incoming and returning Syracuse University students approach the 2021-22 academic year, cultural clubs are planning events for the year. The Fall 2021 Involvement Fair will be held in-person, inviting cultural clubs and organizations to present their missions and encourage new members to join.

There are a variety of cultural organizations that are designed to help students of color and those with a profound interest in learning about different cultures find their community on campus. Many organization leaders encourage first-year students to explore clubs to both pursue personal interests and meet more people.

Here are some of the cultural organizations that you can find at SU:

African Student Union

The African Student Union (ASU) promotes African culture on SU’s campus and Upstate New York and prioritizes the inclusion of African students.

The organization hosts numerous on-campus events that attract hundreds of participants. Whitney Maureen Sossou, the president of ASU, said that Rip the Runway attracted an audience of almost 500 people in 2019.

Although the pandemic made it challenging for many students to stay connected, ASU kept their students engaged through virtual events, Sossou said. For instance, the organization moved their fashion show online this past year, and instead of having the designers come to campus, they shipped the garments to the ASU members.

Asian Students in America

Asian Students in America (ASIA) hosts social, cultural and political education events for their members and the community. Some events the organization hosts are the Mid-Autumn Festival and the Lunar New Year, said Bessie Chen, the president of ASIA.

“We sometimes order mooncakes, or we give presentations about the event,” Chen said. “For ‘social,’ we have ‘big-little’ game nights. For ‘political education,’ it’s based off of current events.”

Brazilian Student Association

Many clubs aim to create a platform of expression and connection for their members. João Pedro Ellery and João Murray, co-presidents of the Brazilian Student Association (BRASA), found that they could create a space for Brazilians at SU by providing them with tools and resources during their time at college.

The group offers a mentorship program resembling the “big-little” process found in other campus-wide organizations.

“The whole process allows them to meet other Brazilian students from the classes above before even flying to Syracuse,” Ellery said in a statement on Instagram. “(But) any Brazilian on campus is automatically a BRASA member to us.”

Korean American Student Association

The Korean American Student Association aims to promote interest in Korean history and culture. The organization offers a place where both Korean and Korean American students can voice common concerns and foster a shared identity.

KASA’s K-Night gives students an opportunity to showcase their talent. The organization even brings in an outside headliner performer, and the most famous person they’ve had in the past is Awkwafina, said Katherine Quinn, president of KASA.

“We love to give a chance to spotlight some underrated names in the industry. There are so many student artists on campus, it’s a great time to get together and show off,” Quinn said.

LA LUCHA

Latinx Undergraduates Creating History in America, or LA LUCHA, is one of the many organizations on campus that aims to raise awareness to Latino culture and history. LA LUCHA has been involved at SU since 1989. Although the organization is not Latino-exclusive, it aims to foster a feeling of family and unity for Latino students on campus.

“LA LUCHA has always been a home away from home for its members,” said Ashley Mendes, the president of LA LUCHA. “We’ve had tons of members that are not related to Latinx culture but have an interest in finding that home or learning more about Latinx culture.”

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

Syracuse University National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is an organization that aims to build community on campus for students of color and empower through service and active collaboration.

Thank you to all who joined us for Sandwich Saturday with @we_rise_above_the_streets_ this past Saturday!! A photo posted by cusenaacp

The NAACP’s vision consists of reformation in education, health, economic development, civic engagement and juvenile justice, said David Williams — the president of SU NAACP — in an Instagram statement. The organization hosts yearly events such as their Annual Lupus and Sickle Cell Banquet.

“If you’re looking to join a community of passionate individuals who work to unite students and make lasting impact, join the NAACP,” Williams said on Instagram.

Puerto Rican Student Association

The Puerto Rican Student Association is a group that seeks to promote Puerto Rican culture to the broader student body and help community members connect with their roots. PRSA formed in 2018 and has been involved in providing a “home away from home” to many students.

The name of PRSA may indicate its potential members, but Andrea Vasquez, the president of the organization, said all community members are welcome to join.

“This is a welcoming environment that anyone can enjoy,” said Vasquez. “A place that will listen to you, a place that will try their best to make you feel welcomed regardless of whether you are Puerto Rican or not.”

Asst. digital editor Tawny Hawthorne contributed to reporting for this post.