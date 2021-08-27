Pedestrian hit by vehicle outside Ernie Davis Hall early Friday morning

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

A vehicle struck a pedestrian outside of Ernie Davis Hall early Friday morning.

The collision occurred on University Place outside of Ernie Davis shortly before 1 a.m., the Syracuse Police Department said in a statement.

When police arrived at the scene, the pedestrian was “conscious and breathing” and told authorities that he was not hurt. He was taken away from the scene by ambulance for minor injuries, according to SPD.

The vehicle reportedly reversed into the pedestrian. Following the collision, the driver “quickly” exited their vehicle to check on the pedestrian “before quickly fleeing the scene,” SPD said.

The pedestrian was not able to discern details about the car that struck him as he was hit from behind while skateboarding, SPD said. Witnesses told police that the vehicle had a dent in its back left bumper.

SU’s Department of Public Safety was also at the scene, but has not yet made a comment on the incident.