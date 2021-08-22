Finger Lakes Drive-in offers traditional movie experience on 106-foot screen

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Moviegoers have stopped on the side of Clark Street Road in Auburn for 74 years to watch movies on a big screen from the comfort of their car. The Finger Lakes Drive-In is New York’s oldest continuously operating drive-in theater — opened in 1947 — and is about 45 minutes west of Syracuse University.

“We were listed as one of the top 10 drive-ins in the country by the Lonely Planet travel guide, which is actually impressive considering that there’s not a lot of drive-ins on (the site),” said Paul Meyer, the owner of the drive-in. “I appreciate the recognition.”

Social distancing and other pandemic safety measures closed many movie theaters, so moviegoers went to drive-in movie theaters instead. After temporarily shutting down and later hosting some events earlier in the pandemic, Finger Lakes Drive-In has returned to showing new releases as movie studios return to regular production, including “Free Guy” and “The Suicide Squad.”

The theater is the oldest continually operating drive-in theater in New York, and has been entertaining guests since 1947.

Paul Meyer

Advertisement



Meyer, who has owned Finger Lakes Drive-In for nine years, said the pandemic shifted the theater’s focus off of showing current blockbuster films. The lack of new releases made it possible for community members to rent out the theater to broadcast live virtual events such as graduations and dance recitals. The drive-in also broadcasted prerecorded live concert events featuring artists like Blake Shelton and Bon Jovi.

What sets Finger Lakes apart from other drive-in theatres in the country, Meyer said, is the theatre’s state-of-the-art technology.

“Most people don’t know this, but we have the largest screen in the Northeast. It’s 106 feet wide. It’s about seven stories tall,” Meyer said.

Meyer has made other changes to the drive-in since buying it, such as adding a new projector and renovating the concessions space. He also added a new marquee with a red 1947 Dodge Coronet and LED billboards. The new screen and projector marked the switch to 4K digital, combining the nostalgic drive-in experience with the latest in screen quality.

Meyer said he also oversaw upgrades to each of the drive-in’s speakers to ensure optimal sound quality in addition to providing other options for listeners, such as an FM radio channel to listen from your car and Wi-Fi to listen from your phone.

“When you have a one-screen drive-in, you’ve got to make it good to get people in the door,” he said. “We’ve got the screen, we’ve got the image, and the … low prices.”

Tickets and concessions at the drive-in are set at low and affordable prices, something that brings in new guests from outside of Auburn.

Paul Meyer

Finger Lakes Drive-In will continue to operate rain or shine through the end of the summer. Tickets sold on site are $8 per person, and customers are able to watch two back-to-back movies, the first starting at 7:30 p.m. Additionally, concession passes start at $2.

Syracuse native Ryan Kelly says the affordability of the theater is what initially drew him to Finger Lakes Drive-In. He also enjoyed the experience of watching films under the stars without worrying about sitting close to other people.

Along with local residents, SU students have also found the appeal of the nearby drive-in theater. Cameron Joy Gray, a senior studying transmedia in the College of Visual and Performing Arts, said she believes moviegoing is a time-honored tradition that will endure. She said she’s excited about possibly visiting the Finger Lakes Drive-In this semester.

“This is something I’m going to plan to do with my friends,” Gray said. “It’s high-tech, but it’s still outdoors and it’s only $8, and the concessions are only $2. That’s such a good deal, especially for college students.”

Haniyah Philogene, a senior in the College of Arts and Sciences, said that the drive-in is a chance to try something different than what she and her peers are used to.

“I love a good nostalgic moment, something that brings you back and steers you away from the technology we’re always surrounded by,” she said.

High-quality technology, fancy marquees and flashy cars are just small pieces of the work he does to maintain the quality that visitors are accustomed to, he said.

“We do our best to put on a good show,” Meyer said. “And not just that — it’s the details. It’s mowing the lawn very well and making things look clean and having things fresh. Making sure that it works well and everything’s prepared ahead of time. Details that help make for a nice show.”

Meyer is proud of the experience Finger Lakes Drive-In gives its attendees. He knows the theater is important to the community, and he said he is grateful for the regulars who have continued to attend throughout the pandemic.