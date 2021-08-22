Everything to know before your 1st Carrier Dome game this season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse will host Rutgers on Sept. 11, 651 days since students and fans last attended SU football games in the Carrier Dome.

Syracuse University Athletics restricted students’ and fans’ attendance at football and basketball games in the Dome during the 2020-21 academic year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, as the COVID-19 vaccine became available, SU allowed a limited number of students and fans to attend men’s and women’s lacrosse games with COVID-19 testing protocols.

But SU’s returning sophomores and incoming freshmen have yet to experience a football game at the Dome as students. Here’s what students need to know and what they can expect at the Carrier Dome this season:

Restrictions, masks and COVID-19 testing

The Carrier Dome will return to full capacity this season, SU Athletics announced in a press release in July. Capacity limits and social distancing measures that were in place this past year have been lifted.

On Aug. 13th, SU implemented a four-tier COVID-19 alert system. Depending on the tier, setting and vaccination status, masks may be required for students on campus. Masks are required for unvaccinated people at all tiers and required or recommended for vaccinated people in certain settings at several of the tiers.

This framework doesn’t apply to events in the Dome, though. Masking and COVID-19 prevention measures “will be prescribed based on local and state public health orders,” Mike Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, said in a campus-wide email.

Currently, masks are required for all patrons regardless of vaccination status, according to Syracuse’s COVID-19 stadium public reopening protocol. In addition, fans over the age of four will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend games.

Following New York state guidelines, unvaccinated students and fans can choose between two COVID-19 testing options, according to SU Athletics. Unvaccinated fans must either provide a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of the game or a negative Antigen test performed within six hours of the event.

SU students will have access to free testing through the COVID-19 testing center located at Kimmel Dining Hall. As of now, fully vaccinated fans don’t need to comply with the testing protocols but must show proof of vaccination.

Student Tickets

Beginning last year, Syracuse Athletics transitioned to a mobile ticketing system, citing enhanced security, convenience and contactless entry. This is the only ticketing option for football, basketball and lacrosse games in the Dome. Printed tickets will not be accepted.

Students can purchase single-game tickets or a season pass, which covers access to all SU football and men’s basketball games in the O-Zone, the Orange’s student section. Students can only purchase one ticket per game.

Students can access tickets through a MyCuse student account and download them to Apple Wallet or Google Pay apps. Upon scanning the mobile ticket at the point of entry, students will receive a wristband and a spot in the student section.

Concessions

Starting with the 2021-2022 academic year, SU Housing, Meal Plan, and I.D. Card Services will offer a new block meal plan system as well as two declining cash balance accounts: Meal Plan Dining Dollars and ’CUSE Cash.

’CUSE Cash replaces SUpercard FOOD and PLUS accounts, which could be used at numerous on-campus locations. In the Dome, students can use ’CUSE Cash at concession stands including Dome Dogs, Loud House Grill and Tomato Wheel.

Students cannot spend Meal Plan Dining Dollars at the Dome, however. This account can only be used at the five dining centers, campus cafes, Schine Dining, Goldstein Dining and the Inn Complete on South Campus. ’CUSE Cash can be used at the same locations as the Meal Plan Dining Dollars plus Dome concessions, SU Campus Store, Goldstein Alumni and Faculty Center Restaurant, convenience stores, vending machines and specific Grubhub locations.

To add funds to ’CUSE Cash, students can download the GET Mobile App or use the GET website or Housing Self-Service portal on MySlice. The GET Mobile App was used for SUpercard FOOD and PLUS last year but will now be used for ’CUSE Cash.

Renovations

Syracuse invested $118 million into Carrier Dome renovations, improving sound and lighting systems, new restrooms, Wi-Fi and implementing air conditioning. SU also replaced the famed bubble roof in the project, opting for a more sustainable hardtop.

More noticeably, students will see the new Daktronics 62.5-feet wide and 20-feet high video board, one of the largest in the country. In addition, several concession stands were upgraded.

“Major upgrades to the stadium were made to improve the fan experience, highlighted by the largest center-hung video board in college sports … and branding upgrades throughout the facility,” SU Athletics said in a press release.

What to bring

In coordination with New York state guidelines, students must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result.

Students should plan to bring their smartphones with them to present their mobile tickets located in their Apple Wallet or Google Pay apps. Concession stands accept credit cards and mobile payment, as SU promotes cashless transactions for safety and efficiency.

Each fan is allowed to carry one small purse and one clear bag. Fans can also bring binoculars and cameras, according to SU’s clear bag policy.