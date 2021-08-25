Carrier Dome implements cashless transactions ahead of 2021 season

The Carrier Dome has gone cashless.

In efforts to “modernize and streamline” concession and merchandise purchases, and reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Carrier Dome will debut cashless transactions this season, according to a press release from SU Athletics.

Fans will be able to utilize Apple Pay, Android Pay and Google Wallet, in addition to credit and debit cards to purchase food, beverages, merchandise and tickets in the Carrier Dome.

Syracuse previously announced mobile ticketing for athletic events this season. In addition to tickets going digital, cashless payment will be the only method of payment at concession and merchandise stands.

The Carrier Dome recently underwent a $118 dollar renovation project that included the addition of new concession stands and an expanded stadium menu. Fans may experience the new additions on Aug. 27 at the AmeriCU Fan Fest — a free event where fans can watch SU football take the Carrier Dome field for practice. Attendees will also get to hear from Head Coach Dino Babers prior to the 2021 season opener in Ohio.

Vaccinated and unvaccinated fans are welcomed to the Carrier Dome. But, in accordance with NYS guidelines, fans must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry.

The Orange will host seven home games this season for the first time since 2017 with games against Clemson, Liberty, Boston College, Pitt, Rutgers, Wake Forest and UAlbany.