The Atlantic Coast Conference updated its COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy today as well as modifications to the league’s COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group (MAG) Report.

The ACC changed its rescheduling policy for conference games, stating that a team with “an insufficient number of available players related to COVID-19″ must forfeit the game rather than postponing it. The forfeiting team is assigned a loss in conference standings and the opponent is given a win.

Additionally, a team with a vaccination rate of 85.0% or higher must require its unvaccinated players to get tested once a week. These teams can also relax mitigation strategies around team activities like social distancing or masking in meetings, meals or during travel. But teams below that threshold must conduct molecular (PCR) tests for their players three times a week.

SU recently announced in a campus-wide email that over 90% of the university’s combined student and employee population are fully vaccinated.

Athletes can also be required to be tested weekly — regardless of their vaccination status — if a “cluster” emerges within the team. The ACC defines a cluster as “three student-athletes or five percent of the student-athletes on that team, whichever is greater.”

Unvaccinated referees have to follow rules similar to unvaccinated players, with unvaccinated officials of indoor sports required to test once per week. Masks are required for unvaccinated officials in indoor track and field, volleyball, wrestling, fencing and aquatic sports.