Syracuse safety Ja’Had Carter enters transfer portal

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Ja’Had Carter, a three-year starter at safety for Syracuse, has entered the transfer portal. He’s the ninth SU player to enter the portal so far, and the fourth who was on the depth and saw significant snaps with the Orange.

Carter was a key member of Syracuse’s secondary, playing in all 12 games and recording three interceptions. He led the Orange in turnovers, and his 90-yard fumble recovery at Clemson in October gave SU a 13-7 lead. Carter added an interception later in the game, beginning a streak of three straight games where he notched a pick. He also tied a career-high with 10 tackles in early November at Pitt.

Last season, Carter was plagued by injuries, missing four weeks but still registering 35 tackles and a pass breakup. In 2020, Carter played in all 11 games, starting the final 10, and led all SU defensive backs with 67 tackles. He also added two interceptions, three tackles for loss, three pass breakups and a forced fumble that season.

Syracuse has now lost two starters in its secondary, following Duce Chestnut’s decision to enter the transfer portal Tuesday. The Orange, though, added Nebraska defensive back Jaeden Gould, and cornerback Jeremiah Wilson decided to return to SU after briefly being in the transfer portal. And SU, as of now, still has Alijah Clark returning at free safety, Justin Barron at rover and Isaiah Johnson at cornerback.