Syracuse offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron declares for NFL draft

Matthew Bergeron officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Twitter Tuesday night. The offensive tackle is the fourth Syracuse player to formally declare for the draft, following cornerback Garrett Williams, fullback Chris Elmore and running back Sean Tucker.

Bergeron had accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl last month, rendering his official announcement a formality. He’s the only SU player set to appear in this year’s Senior Bowl.

The offensive tackle has been regarded as an NFL Draft pick since before the season started, when Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy tweeted that Bergeron has “NFL starting left tackle talent.” Sports Illustrated draft scout Jack Borowsky was high on Bergeron in September, saying he has a good frame, is clean in pass protection and gets to the second level easily when run blocking. Head coach Dino Babers said Bergeron was “without a doubt” a legitimate first-round talent.

“He’s going to be a guy that people are going to be well aware of come draft time,” Borowsky said.

Bergeron avoided talk of the NFL during the season. He was a captain and Syracuse’s best offensive lineman, Babers said. Bergeron didn’t miss a single game during his four-year career at SU, and the Orange averaged four yards per carry when running toward his left tackle spot in 2021, which was the highest total in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Bergeron also started at right tackle for five games in 2019.

With Tuesday’s announcement, Bergeron is one step closer to becoming the first NFL player from his hometown of Victoriaville, Quebec. Bergeron didn’t have any scholarship offers when he came to a Syracuse camp in June 2018, but his performance that day helped him earn an offer from SU, and now, a likely spot in the NFL.