Syracuse men’s rowing announces 2023 spring schedule

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse men’s rowing released its schedule for the spring 2023 season on Friday. The Orange completed their fall schedule, where they competed at the Head of the Charles and Princeton Chase.

SU opens its season in Redwood Shores, California, on April 8 and 9 at the Pac 12 Challenge, facing the defending national champions California, followed by Stanford. It will compete against another team that weekend but the program is yet to be determined.

At last year’s Pac 12 Challenge, the Orange lost the varsity 8 and second varsity 8 races to Washington, but swept both races against Stanford and Oregon State.

The Orange will then travel to Annapolis, Maryland the following weekend to compete against Cornell and Navy for the Goes Trophy. Last year, the Orange brought home the Goes Cup and the Stagg Cup, which is given to the team with the most overall points in this three-school regatta.

On the last weekend of April, Syracuse heads closer to home, competing in the Lake Morey Invitational in New Hampshire. SU will face Georgetown, Boston and Dartmouth. In 2022, the Orange lost the Packard Cup to Dartmouth, but won the Conlan Cup against BU the following day.

On May 14, SU will compete at the Eastern Sprints in Worcester, Massachusetts, where it can earn a qualifying spot in the Intercollegiate Rowing Association Regatta, which is held in early June.

This upcoming season will mark head coach Dave Reischman’s 21st year at the helm of the Orange, while it will be the first for assistants Connor Walters and Forrest Sears.